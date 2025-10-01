3 Country Artists From the 80s Who Wrote Songs for Others

While some may think Nashville is an intimidating place, the history of Music City is that it is also a collaborative one. Take, for example, some of the biggest names in country music. Many of them have worked together over the decades. Some have even written songs for their peers. And that’s what we wanted to dive into here today. We wanted to explore three country stars from the 1980s who wrote songs for other big names. Three of your favorite songwriters who passed off some of their best creations to lift up the careers of their friends in the biz. Indeed, these are three country artists from the 80s who wrote songs for others.

Videos by American Songwriter

Randy Travis

The North Carolina-born Randy Travis is known for songs like “I Told You So” and “Forever And Ever, Amen”, but the country star also wrote songs for others, including the likes of Ricky Skaggs. Indeed, Travis co-wrote the Skaggs track “Lord, She Sure Is Good At Lovin’ Me”, which appeared on Skaggs’ 1988 LP, Comin’ Home To Stay. That album hit No. 12 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart—thanks, in part, to Travis’ heartfelt contribution.

Keith Whitley

The Ashland, Kentucky-born country songwriter Keith Whitley is known for tracks like “Miami, My Amy” and “When You Say Nothing At All”. But the artist also used his talents to help others, including country legend George Jones. Indeed, in 1986, Jones released the tune “Hopelessly Yours”, which was co-written by Whitley, on his LP, Wine Colored Roses. The reflective, swelling song almost sounds like a gospel offering. It’s that lovely.

Shel Silverstein

Author and musician Shel Silverstein has written some terrific (books and) tunes throughout his career, including perhaps most famously the Johnny Cash tune, “A Boy Named Sue”. But in 1980, he also penned some songs for country star Bobby Bare, including the track, “Goin’ Back To Texas”, from Bare’s LP, Down & Dirty, which hit No. 21 on the Billboard country album charts. The song is quintessentially country and very 80s, and even gets you out of your seat to dance.

Photo by Alice Ochs/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images