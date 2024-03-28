3 Country Ballads That Still Bring Reba McEntire to Tears



When Ruby Leigh sang Reba McEntire‘s 1990 ballad “You Lie” during season 24 of The Voice, she brought her coach to tears. During season 25, McEntire teared up again when contestant William Alexander shared an emotional performance of Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings,” which he dedicated to his grandfather.



Throughout her career, Reba McEntire has never shied away from showing her real emotions, whether it’s a moving performance on The Voice to her CMT Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 and other honors, or while performing some of her heartbreaking songs.



The country icon has also made herself cry while performing “Lots of times,” she revealed in a 2024 interview, “over many, many years.”

Singer Reba McEntire onstage during the Country Music Television’s CMT Giants honoring Reba McEntire at the Kodak Theatre on October 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When it comes to the songs that make McEntire break down the most, she shared the three ballads that still bring her to tears.

1. “Somebody Should Leave” (1984)

“‘Somebody Should Leave’ is the one song I would always just break up and cry,” revealed McEntire. “I mean it was a very sad song—still is.”



Written by Harlan Howard and Chick Rains, “Somebody Should Leave” appeared on McEntire’s eighth album My Kind of Country, and tells the story of a woman in a loveless marriage and the realization that it’s time for one of them to leave, while taking their children into consideration.



It sure gets quiet

When the kids go to bed

We sit here in silence

Putting off what must be said

I read a book, you watch TV

As our love dies quietly

I’m so sad I don’t know what I just read



Somebody should leave

But which one should it be

You need the kids and they need me

Somebody should leave

But we hate to give in

We keep hoping somehow we might need each other again



You say goodnight and turn and face the wall

We lie here in the darkness and the tears start to fall

If it was only you and me, goodbye might come more easily

But what about those babies down the hall

“Somebody Should Leave” marked McEntire’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart following her first chart toppers “Can’t Even Get the Blues” and “You’re the First Time I Thought About Leaving” from her 1982 album Unlimited. My Kind of Country also peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

2. “The Greatest Man I Ever Knew” (1991)

Months after the tragic plane crash killed seven members of her band and her longtime tour manager Jim Hammon in March 1991, McEntire was close to ending her music career. By the end of that year, she pulled together another album dedicated to her lost crew, For My Broken Heart.



On the album, which went to No. 3 on the Country chart, McEntire earned two more No. 1s with the title track and “Is There Life Out There.” The stirring “The Greatest Man I Never Knew” also went to No. 3. Songwriter Richard Leigh, who co-wrote the ballad with Layng Martine Jr., originally wrote the song about his father, which he handed to McEntire to translate.



“I guess the one that got me more than anything was ‘The Greatest Man I Ever Knew,'” shared McEntire on the song that still gets to her the most.



The greatest man I never knew

Lived just down the hall

And every day we said, “Hello”

But never touched at all

He was in his paper

I was in my room

How was I to know he thought I hung the moon?



The greatest man I never knew

Came home late every night

He never had too much to say

Too much was on his mind

I never really knew him

Oh, and now it seems so sad

Everything he gave to us, took all he had



Then the days turned into years

And the memories to black and white

He grew cold like an old winter wind

Blowing across my life

3. “She Thinks His Name Was John” (1994)

“‘She Thinks His Name Was John’ is another one that always got me,” revealed McEntire. Released on her 19th album, Read My Mind, “She Thinks His Name Was John” was written by Sandy Knox and Steve Rosen and is the story of a woman dying from AIDS.



When first released the song gained some controversy for its subject matter, and a woman recounting a one-night stand that led to her contracting the disease. Knox was inspired to write the song after losing her brother to AIDS.



She can account for all of the men in her past

Where they are now, who they married, how many kids they have

She knew their backgrounds, family and friends

A few she even talks to now and then



But there is one

She can’t put her finger on

There is one who never leaves her thoughts

And she thinks

His name was John



A chance meeting, a party a few years back

Broad shoulders and blue eyes, his hair was so black

He was a friend of a friend you could say

She let his smile just sweep her away

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images