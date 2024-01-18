From ‘Evening Shade’ to ‘Young Sheldon’: 5 TV Shows That Starred Reba McEntire (1993-2023)

The acting bug first bit Reba McEntire when she filmed the music video for her 1986 song “Whoever’s in New England,” the title track of her tenth album. From that point on, her music videos became more cinematic with deeper storylines, including her portrayal of a waitress and mother who goes back to school in the 1992 video for “Is There Life Out There,” which was later turned into a TV movie, starring McEntire as Lily Marshall, in 1994.



After McEntire made her film debut in Tremors in 1990, where she starred alongside Kevin Bacon as the gun-toting resident of Perfection, Nevada who battles the subterranean Graboids, more roles began flooding in on the big screen and television for the country icon.



A year later, McEntire starred in the TV movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, followed by The Man from Left Field (1993), North (1994), The Little Rascals (1994), Buffalo Girls (1995), Forever Love (1998), Secret of Giving (2001), and One Night at McCool’s (2001), among others.



McEntire also made her debut on Broadway in 2001 as Annie Oakley in the musical Annie Get Your Gun after starring on television as Oakley in the series Buffalo Girls in 1995. Throughout the ’90s, McEntire was also a guest star on shows like Evening Shade with Burt Reynolds, Frasier, as a caller, and voiced the character of Artemis on the animated series Hercules.

Singer Dolly Parton (L) and actress/singer Reba McEntire appear on the set of The WB's "Reba"

In 2001, McEntire was already a seasoned TV actor before taking on her namesake show, Reba, which aired for six seasons through 2007 and even had guest appearances by Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.



After starring on Reba, McEntire took on more television roles including a recurring spot as hairstylist June Ballard on the comedy Young Sheldon from 2020 through 2022 and starring roles on Malibu Country and Big Sky. She also starred in the film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, followed by The Hammer in 2023.



Here’s a look at five roles McEntire has starred in on the small screen over 30 years, from 1993 through 2023.

1. ‘Evening Shade’ (1993)

In the two-part episode of Evening Shade, “Ava Takes a Shower,” the character of Evans Newton, played by Marilu Henner, plans a baby shower for Fontana and invites McEntire, who plays herself, to perform. Although McEntire initially declines Ava’s invitation, she eventually shows up with Vince Gill and they perform their No. 1 duet “The Heart Won’t Lie,” which was written by Kim Carnes and Donna Terry Weiss.



Evening Shade also starred Burt Reynolds as Ava’s husband Wood Newton, an ex-football player, and aired for four seasons from 1990 through 1994.

2. ‘Reba’ (2001-2007)

In 2001, McEntire took on her biggest and longest-running role on television on Reba. Her namesake series, created by Allison M. Gibson, followed her wise-cracking character Reba Hart and featured the theme song, “I’m a Survivor,” sung by McEntire. The lyrics A single mom who works two jobs / Who loves her kids and never stops / With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter gave a brief synopsis of her character’s storyline on the sitcom.



Throughout the series, Reba welcomed guest stars like Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson, along with TV mainstays Patrick Duffy (Dallas, Step by Step), the late Nell Carter (Gimme a Break!), and more. McEntire picked up Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role on Reba, and won a People’s Choice Award in 2002.

3. ‘Malibu Country’ (2012-2013)

Playing Reba Gallagher, McEntire starred on the sitcom Malibu Country, created by David A. Stewart, as a woman whose life turned upside down after she divorced her cheating, country music star husband. The show followed her journey after moving into a house owned by her ex-husband in Malibu, California, as she works on restarting her career in music.

4. Big Sky (2022-2023)

McEntire joined the third and final season of the crime drama Big Sky, which started airing in 2020. In the series, McEntire played Sunny Barnes (season 3), the owner of the luxury campsite, Sunny Day Excursions, along with her husband Buck, played by her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn. During McEntire’s season on the show, Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett also made guest appearances.

5. The Voice (2023-Present)

When Blake Shelton retired from The Voice after season 23, McEntire was there to take his place for season 24. Before joining The Voice, she warmed up by serving as a Mega Mentor during season 22 and as a Battle Advisor for Team Blake. Alongside coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani, McEntire served as coach and even came close to winning the competition with her runner-up Ruby Leigh.

She also signed on as a coach for season 25, along with Legend, returning coach Chance the Rapper, and country duo Dan + Shay.

