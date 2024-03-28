Michael Franti & Spearhead Announce 2024 Tour Extension

Hip-hop/reggae band Michael Franti & Spearhead are extending their Togetherness Tour with more tour dates from April through August! The band will hit the road soon with support from fellow musicians Trevor Hall, Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue, and Citizen Cope for select concerts. The trek will promote music from Franti’s 2023 album Big Big Love.

The Michael Franti & Spearhead 2024 Tour will start on April 5 at Tortuga Music Festival 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tour will end on August 24 at Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

The newly announced dates are currently live on Ticketmaster for a presale event. Fans can check out the band’s website to learn more about the presale event.

Presale should end on March 28 at 10:00 pm local. General on-sale will start on March 29 at 10:00 am local.

“I’m more excited to play music today than I’ve ever been,” said Franti in a recent interview. “And I know that’s the same for the band members. We’ve been doing it now for over 30 years and to wake up every day and go, ‘I cannot wait to do this, it’s the best feeling!’”

Michael Franti & Spearhead 2024 Tour

April 5 – Tortuga Music Festival 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 10 – Soul Kitchen Music Hall – Mobile, AL

April 12 – Coffee Butler Amphitheater – Key West, FL

May 17 – Pure Imagination 2024 – Prescott, Arizona

May 24 – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO

May 25 – HIPICO Santa Fe – Santa Fe, NM

May 26 – Community Concert Hall – FLC – Durango, CO

May 31 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

June 1 – Chautauqua Auditorium – Boulder, CO

June 3 – McGrath Amphitheatre – Cedar Rapids, IA

June 5 – EPIC Event Center – Green Bay, WI

June 6 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

June 8 – KC Live! – Kansas City, MO

June 11 – Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE

June 13 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

June 14 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

June 18 – Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort – Middlefield, CT

June 19 – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company – South Deerfield, MA

June 20 – Hutton Brickyards – Kingston, NY

June 21 – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Grantville, PA

June 22 – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – Lafayette, NY

June 23 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

June 25 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH

June 26 – Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE

June 28 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

June 29 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

June 30 – Roanoke Island Festival Park – Manteo, NC

July 5 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

July 6 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

July 7 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

July 9 – The Chicken Box – Nantucket, MA

July 10 – The Chicken Box – Nantucket, MA

July 12 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY (NEW!)

July 14 – Ting Pavilion – Charlottesville, VA (NEW!)

July 25 – The Sound – Del Mar, CA (NEW!)

July 26 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (NEW!)

July 31 – Snow Park Lodge – Park City, UT

August 9 – Ironstone Vineyards – Murphys, CA (NEW!)

August 13 – Britt Pavilion – Jacksonville, OR

August 14 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR (NEW!)

August 16 – McMenamins Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

August 17 – BECU Live @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

August 18 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

August 22 – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV (NEW!)

August 23 – The Backyard – Sacramento, CA (NEW!)

August 24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA (NEW!)

