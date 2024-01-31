Reba McEntire Celebrates a “Special Night” at the Grand Ole Opry With Throwback Performance

Last October, Reba McEntire released her best-selling lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Days before that, she dropped an acoustic album called Not That Fancy. Then, in early November, she celebrated the success of the book with a headlining performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Yesterday, she shared a clip from that special night with her fans and followers on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

McEntire shared a video of her performing “Consider Me Gone.” During the short clip, viewers can see some members of the audience singing along to the classic song. In the caption, she wrote, “I love looking out and seeing y’all sing along with songs like ‘Consider Me Gone.’ This was a special night celebrating Not That Fancy at the Opry.”

[RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Country Legend and Super Bowl National Anthem Singer Reba McEntire]

Reba McEntire Had a Huge Hit with “Consider Me Gone”

Steve Diamond and Mary Green co-penned the song. McEntire recorded it and released it as the second single from her 2009 album Keep on Loving You. The song climbed the country singles chart and peaked at No. 1. It topped the charts for four weeks making it the country icon’s longest-lasting No. 1 single.

“Consider Me Gone” continues to be a fan favorite. It is currently one of her five most popular songs on Spotify. It has garnered more than 32 million streams, making it her third most popular track on the platform.

Not That Fancy Was Another Big Win

McEntire’s Lifestyle book, Not That Fancy, gave readers a look at how the country singer and people from rural Oklahoma live. The book also allowed the “Fancy” singer to share family recipes and stories from her past. It is clear that fans loved the book.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Launches Lifestyle Book ‘Not That Fancy’ to the Top of Multiple Bestseller Lists]

The book landed on the New York Times bestseller list. It also landed on bestseller lists for The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly.

In short, McEntire had plenty to celebrate that night on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images