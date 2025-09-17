3 Country Hits From the 1990s That Made Line Dancing a Craze

Line dancing dates back further than the 1990s, but it gained mainstream popularity in that decade. Even outside of the South, line dancing became a pastime. That’s due, in part, to the wildly popular songs that were coming out of country music at that time. The three songs below had major crossover appeal and helped to bring line dancing to the masses. Grab your boots and revisit these three country hits from the 1990s below.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” – Brooks & Dunn

We had to start this list of country songs that helped build up the line dancing craze of the 1990s with “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” This Brooks & Dunn hit is what many people think of when they think of line-dance-ready songs. The jaunty rhythm was tailor-made by the duo to help recall the dance halls of their youth. Brooks & Dunn knew what they were doing with this song, and they achieved their goal.

Like all good dance craze songs, Brooks & Dunn tell the audience what to do in the chorus. Yeah, heel toe, docie doe, come on, baby, let’s go, boot scootin’, they sing. Whether you’re in a honky tonk or at a wedding or alone in your room, when this song comes on, you can’t help but follow Brooks & Dunn’s lead.

“Chattahoochee” – Alan Jackson

Though it’s not as instructional as Brooks & Dunn’s entry on this list, this Alan Jackson song is equally responsible for the line dance craze of the 1990s. The tempo in “Chattahoochee” is infectious. You can’t help but want to dance when this 1992 release comes on.

You don’t have to be familiar with the Chattahoochee to find this song appealing. Jackson thought this track would never work because of the niche geographical reference. He was proven wrong back in the ’90s, and fans continue to revel in this fun-loving track today.

“Achy Breaky Heart” – Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus made his name with “Achy Breaky Heart.” This track also became one of the most prominent songs of the line dancing craze of the 1990s. It was pretty much required listening in every country bar in the country.

This song helped create a dance called “The Achy Breaky” which is still done today, albeit a little less frequently. At any rate, the dance kept Cyrus and this song in the public eye for decades.

