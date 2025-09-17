The Lyric That Proved Solo Don Henley Still Had the Knack for Bittersweet Love Songs

The relationship that doesn’t work out, even though there’s clearly deep love on both sides, has always proven to be a fertile topic for songwriters. And Don Henley has mined that topic time and again with standout results.

He certainly did it while The Eagles were in the midst of their recording heyday. And he went back to that well when he went solo, including on his 1984 song “Not Enough Love In The World”.

“Enough” is Enough

Don Henley could easily have succeeded in his solo career by mimicking the formula that The Eagles had established. Deliver some acidic rockers here, some country-tinged ballads there, and reap the rewards. To his credit, he insisted on staking out new artistic territory.

He started that process on his first solo release in 1982, I Can’t Stand Still. But he went into overdrive with it on Building The Perfect Beast two years later. Working with collaborator Danny Kortchmar, Henley fearlessly modernized his sound on huge hits like “The Boys Of Summer” and “All She Wants To Do Is Dance”.

But even though he had altered the musical approach, the lyrical concerns hadn’t changed much. Henley was still delivering biting social commentary on a few songs here and there. And, as he had done so eloquently in his Eagles days, he was still churning out bittersweet reflections on the difficulties of sustaining a relationship. Think of classics like “Best Of My Love” or “Wasted Time” as the templates.

“Not Enough Love In The World” falls into line with those songs, albeit with a tad more soul music in its DNA. Henley wrote it with Kortchmar and Benmont Tench, whose organ work helps distinguish the recording. The song wasn’t a huge hit, but it holds up extremely well because of the timeliness of its theme.

A Deep Dive into the Lyrics of “Not Enough Love In The World”

Don Henley begins by suggesting that the loss of love is something that’s beyond human control. “Sometimes I wonder where it is love goes,” he ponders. “I don’t know if even heaven knows.” He then brings the other person into the picture, suggesting that he’s ready to set her free: “And now I’m not the one, little girl, who’s keeping you.”

The second verse shows sympathy for how she’s been treated by others. Such cruelty, Henley suggests, is innate and never leaves us: “How we knock each other down/Just like children on the playground.”

In the middle eight, he once again empathizes with her plight. “Oh darlin’, this is still a shady little town,” he says. “And sometimes it’s so hard to smile/For the world, for the camera, and still have something left.” He offers her friendly advice, showing how much affection is still there: “You don’t have to prove nothin’ to nobody/Just take good care of yourself.

By the time we get to the final verse, he’s admitting that he can be as difficult as her. But they can no longer continue butting heads, as time is no longer on their side. “Got to get off this merry-go-round.”

The refrain sums up their futility: “I was either standing in your shadow or blocking your light.” Henley then gives his summation: “For you girl, there’s just not enough love in the world.” It’s somehow both a compliment and a warning. And it’s further evidence that Don Henley has always detailed nourishing but doomed love affairs as well as anyone.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns