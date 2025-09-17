The Secret Is Out: Miley Cyrus Is Finally Dropping Her Long-Awaited Fleetwood Mac Collab

With Billy Ray Cyrus celebrating his 64th birthday in August, his daughter, Miley Cyrus, decided to give him an unforgettable gift. For most fathers, they are more than happy receiving a homemade card or even a new shirt. But given the power behind Miley’s voice, she offered her father a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac on the new song “Secrets.” And while the song was a birthday gift, on Friday, Miley will share that gift with all her fans.

Fans first got a taste of “Secrets” when Billy Ray posted a video of himself listening to the song. Walking through a field, the singer simply soaked in the lyrics, listening to his daughter’s duet with Fleetwood Mac. He captioned the post, “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile.”

Gaining over 187,000 likes, fans wanted more of the song. And not wanting to let them down, on Friday, they will finally get to hear every lyric. Looking at the comments, they included, “Best gift ever. Now you need to duet it with them. Like a back and forth with some harmonizing in the middle.” Another person added, “Definitely can hear that iconic Fleetwood Mac sound~beautiful as always.”

Miley Cyrus Talks Loving Her Parents As Individuals

Outside of the heartfelt gift, the Cyrus family went through some extreme emotions over the recent years after Billy Ray decided to marry Firerose. Although their marriage didn’t last long, the rift remained.

But now, it seemed that Miley was ready to put the past behind her. Discussing her thoughts surrounding her mother, Tish Finley, and her father, she said, “As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents – because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.”

With her mother eventually getting remarried and her father finding peace, Miley concluded, “Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad – I see him finding happiness too – I can love them both as individuals.”

For Miley, the collaboration was more than a gift – it was a reminder that no matter the past, family and music will always connect them.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify)