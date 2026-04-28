3 Country Hits From the 90s That Even Non-Country Fans Know the Words To

Some songs are so classic that they transcend genre. Here are a few country songs like that. They’re so catchy, even non-country fans can’t help but sing along to them.

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“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks

This song took Garth Brooks from being an unknown singer to one of the biggest country stars of the decade. In addition, it also became one of the most memorable songs ever to top the charts. Written by Earl Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell, this one still gets stuck in our heads today.

“’Friends in Low Places’ was the last demo session I ever did as a singer,” Brooks once admitted. “I asked Bud Lee and Dewayne if I could hold onto it and, without a blink of an eye, they both said yes. Putting that kind of faith into an unknown artist is unheard of. Thanks Bud and Dewayne for believing in me.”

“Chatahoochee” by Alan Jackson

Written by Jackson and Jim McBride, this song was huge back in the day. You might not know all the words to this one, simply because there are so many, but you’ve definitely heard it more than once. In the liner notes for his 1995 compilation album, Jackson talked about the song’s origins and success.

“Jim McBride and I were trying to write an up-tempo song, and Jim came in with the line ‘way down yonder on the Chattahoochee’. It kind of went from there. It’s a song about having fun, growing up, and coming of age in a small town, which really applies to anyone across the country, not just by the Chattahoochee. We never thought it would be as big as it’s become.”

“Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Dixie Chicks

Written by Martie Maguire and Marcus Hummon, “Cowboy Take Me Away” was released by The Chicks in 1999 and has been a fan favorite ever since. If you don’t listen to country music, you likely know this one because of how many people have done their own versions of it, even outside of the space where people write songs about cowboys.

Even the indie band Boygenius did their own version of the song a few years ago, further proving the song’s ability to appeal to listeners of all genres.

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