3 Country Music Songs of 1978 That Sound Even Better Today

Many fans believe that the 1970s were the best decade for country music. Seemingly every year of the decade saw huge country stars releasing timeless albums and songs, and 1978 is no different. The last few years of the decade were an incredibly interesting time for the genre. On one hand, the Outlaw Country movement was still in full swing. On the other hand, many acts were beginning to transition into the pop-infused sound that characterized the early 1980s. As a result, the genre offered something for everyone.

The songs below represent the different paths country artists were following in 1978. All of them were released and topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart that year.

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” by Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson

Ed Bruce co-wrote “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” with his wife, Patsy, and released it in 1975. His rendition went to No. 15. Country legends Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson released their version of the song in 1978 as a single from Waylon & Willie. It was a huge hit, topping the Hot Country Songs chart for four weeks. It also brought the duo the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Five decades later, this is still one of the greatest country songs ever recorded. It is held up as a classic by longtime genre fans and has introduced countless listeners to Jennings and Nelson due to its sustained prominence in the country music world, as well as pop culture at large.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers released the definitive version of “The Gambler” in November 1978, and it topped the Hot Country Songs chart for three consecutive weeks. However, he was far from the first to cut the song. Bobby Bare and Johnny Cash both recorded the song before Rogers, but didn’t make it a hit. Don Schlitz, who wrote the song, also released a version of the song but saw little success with it.

“The Gambler” is an example of the right artist finding the right song. This wasn’t just a hit for Rogers. It changed his career. Additionally, it inspired a franchise of made-for-TV movies starring the singer as the titular character. Today, the song is still incredibly popular, and the advice offered in its lyrics is still as true as they were when Schlitz wrote them all those years ago.

“Heartbreaker” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton found her stride as a solo recording artist in the 1970s. The decade saw her release classic songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” While not every song she released throughout the decade was a timeless hit, she was seeing consistent chart success. That hadn’t changed by the end of the decade. For instance, she topped the Hot Country Songs Chart multiple times in 1978.

“Heartbreaker” was Parton’s biggest hit of the year, retaining the top spot for three consecutive weeks. It was also a crossover hit, landing in the top 40 on both the Hot 100 and easy listening charts. By this time in her career, Parton had found a flawless blend of pop and country that helped make her an iconic entertainer. This song is a beautiful example of her sound at the end of the most successful decade of her career.

Featured Image by Michael Putland/Getty Images