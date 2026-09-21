3 Folk Rock Songs From the 1970s That Made Falling in Love Feel Somehow Religious

Falling, being, and remaining in love can be something of a spiritual experience, depending on how you look at it. These folk rock songs from the 1970s capture the essence of love as an act of devotion and worship.

“Longer” by Dan Fogelberg from ‘Phoenix’ (1979)

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“Longer than there’ve been fishes in the ocean / Higher than any bird ever flew / Longer than there’ve been stars up in the heavens / I’ve been in love with you.”

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This soft, folky love song is the poster child for a list like this. Dan Fogelberg captures romantic devotion using cosmic and nature symbolism, like stars, the ocean, mountains, etc. There’s a divine vibe to how he expresses his love throughout “Longer”. And while this song got some love in 1979, I can’t help but feel as though it’s a bit underrated.

“Longer” by Dan Fogelberg was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1979.

“Love Is A Rose” by Neil Young from ‘Decade’ (1977)

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“Love is a rose but you better not pick it / It only grows when it’s on the vine / A handful of thorns and you’ll know you’ve missed it / You lose your love when you say the word mine, mine, mine.”

Neil Young’s sweet little love song, “Love Is A Rose”, might not be explicit in its religious connotations. However, I’ve always loved the way he approaches being in love as something sacred in its own right. On this track, Young defends the notion that you can’t love someone and possess them or hold them too tightly.

“Love Is A Rose” by Neil Young wasn’t originally released by Young as a single and thus didn’t chart. However, Linda Ronstadt covered the song and brought it to No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“Sweet Lady Genevieve” by The Kinks from ‘Preservation Act 1’ (1973)

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“Now I’ve come back to see Sweet Lady Genevieve / This time I’ll give you some security / And I will make promises I can keep / So will you come back to me, Sweet Lady Genevieve?”

This is another track that isn’t overtly religious lyrically. However, The Kinks’ 1973 plea to a lost lover has a medieval, enchanting, and very old quality to it that has a very spiritual vibe.

“Sweet Lady Genevieve” by The Kinks sadly didn’t chart in 1973, but it has become a bit of a retrospective favorite among fans.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)