3 Romantic Frank Sinatra Lyrics That Will Make You Want To Fall in Love

Frank Sinatra has one of those voices that you want to sing you to sleep. Combine that with some of the poetry that is his songs, and you’ve got a recipe for romance. Here are some of his most romantic lyrics.

“Fly Me To The Moon”

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“Fill my heart with song / let me sing forever more / You are all I long for / all I worship and adore.”

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“Fly Me To The Moon” went through a few phases before it ended up on Frank Sinatra’s desk. First, the song was written by Bart Howard in 1954 as “In Other Words”. Then the song was recorded by Kaye Ballard and later Johnny Mathis. Before it reached Sinatra, the song had already received a Grammy after composer Joe Harnell did a version of it. Then, Sinatra put out his famous rendition in 1964.

“Strangers In The Night”

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“Up to the moment when we said our first “Hello” / Little did we know, love was just a glance away.”

This song was actually intended to be an instrumental theme for the 1966 film A Man Could Get Killed. Sinatra’s producer heard the theme through a music publisher, and then agreed that Sinatra would sing it if lyrics were written. “Strangers In The Night” ended up being a No. 1 hit for the singer.

“Come Fly With Me”

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“Once I get you up there I’ll be holding you so very near / You might even hear again the angels cheer because we’re together.”

This song was written specifically for Sinatra by Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn. According to Charles Pignone, Vice President of Frank Sinatra Enterprises, the song’s rise had a lot to do with the times.

“They wrote ‘Come Fly With Me’ with him in mind,” he told Songfacts. “And I think that epitomized that decade and the good life and having a good time. America was just picking up the pieces from World War II, and the decade before that they were in a war, and things were changing in America. That song caught on and that was one of his most popular albums.”

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