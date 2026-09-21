3 Country Tracks From the 1990s That Will Make You Stick Around Until Last Call

These three country tracks from the 1990s will make you want to stick around until they kick you out of the bar. These are certified party starters. Even if they deal with heartbreak, listeners are more likely to hit the dance floor than cry into their beer.

[RELATED: 3 Songs From the 1990s That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End]

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“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” — Alan Jackson

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We’re starting with a 1990s country legend, Alan Jackson. One of his finest country tracks from this era, “Don’t Rock The Jukebox”, could get the energy of any bar alive. Though he’s nursing a heartbreak, the tone of this song wouldn’t let you know that.

“Don’t rock the jukebox / I wanna hear some Jones / ‘Cause my heart ain’t ready

For the Rolling Stones / I don’t feel like rocking / Since my baby’s gone / So don’t rock the jukebox / Play me a country song,” the lyrics read. If this song plays in any bar you’re in, it’s gonna be a hell of a task to get you out the door once they do last call.

“Neon Moon” — Brooks & Dunn

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“When the sun goes down on my side of town / That lonesome feeling comes to my door / And the whole world turns blue / There’s a rundown bar ‘cross the railroad tracks / I got a table for two way in the back / Where I sit alone and think of losing you,” the iconic opening line of Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” reads.

This 1990s country track has excited plenty of crowded bars over the years, and it’ll likely keep that energy going for decades more. Like Jackson’s offering on this list, this song buries heartbreak under an electrifying shuffling beat and melody.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” — Brooks & Dunn

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We have to include another Brooks & Dunn song on this list. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” is another barroom staple. Not a shred of heartbreak stains this song. It’s an undisputed upper. There’s no instance of this song being played in a room full of people without a marked energy spike.

“Out in the country past the city limits sign / Well, there’s a honky-tonk near the county line / The joint starts jumpin’ every night when the sun goes down / Oh, it got whiskey, women, music, and smoke / It’s where all the cowboys all go to boot scootin’ boogie,” the lyrics read. If you were thinking of closing out and going home, this song will change your mind very quickly.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)