These 4 Kitty Wells Songs Still Sound Like Country Music Classics Today

There may not be a more influential female artist in country music than Kitty Wells. Beginning in the early 1950s, Wells released some of the best country songs of all time, including these four, which still sound like country music classics today.

“It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”

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“It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” is Wells’ first single and her first No. 1 hit. Out in 1952, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” was written by J. D. “Jay” Miller.

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The chorus says, “It wasn’t God who made honky tonk angels / As you said in the words of your song / There’s many times married men think they’re still single / That has caused many a good girl to go wrong.”

Wells made history with this song, becoming the first woman to have a No. 1 country single. It has been covered multiple times, including by Lynn Anderson, Skeeter Davis, and Ella Langley, among others. Interestingly, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” came out four years before Wells released her freshman album, Winner Of Your Heart.

“Heartbreak U.S.A.”

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“Heartbreak U.S.A.” came out in 1961. The title track of a record that came out that same year, “Heartbreak U.S.A.” was written by Harlan Howard.

The song says in part, “Sometimes I’m lonely and time stands still / And I wonder if you feel the way I always will / So darling write me letters every day / In care of heartbreak USA.”

“Heartbreak U.S.A.” became Wells’ second song to reach the top of the country chart.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You”

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Out in 1958 on her Oh Lonesome Me album is “I Can’t Stop Loving You”. The song was written by Don Gibson.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You’ says, “I can’t stop loving you / So I’ve made up my mind / To live in memory of old lonesome times / I can’t stop wanting you / It’s useless to say / So I’ll just live my life in dreams of yesterday.”

In 1962, Ray Charles had a No. 1 hit with this single.

“Release Me”

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“Release Me” is likely one of the most popular—and most-covered—songs of all time. But it’s Kitty Wells who is one of the first artists to record the heartbreaking tune. It also remains among her most popular songs.

Written by Eddie Miller, James Pebworth, and Robert Yount, Wells’ version came out in 1954. The heartbreaking tune says, “Please, release me / Let me go / I don’t love you anymore / To live together is a sin / Release me / And let me love again.”

Before Wells, Jimmy Heap & the Melody Masters first released “Release Me” in 1953. In 1954, Ray Price also released his own version, which also became a Top 10 hit. The Everly Brothers, Dean Martin, and Engelbert Humperdinck are among the many artists who put their own spin on the sad song.

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