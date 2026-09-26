3 Country Songs From 1967 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Country music in the latter part of the 1960s produced some of the best country songs of all time. Among the many great tunes that came out in that era are these three country songs. All out in 1967, it’s almost certain that every 1960s kid still knows them by heart today.

“I Don’t Wanna Play House” by Tammy Wynette

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Tammy Wynette’s second consecutive No. 1 single is “I Don’t Wanna Play House”. The song is part of her Take Me to Your World / I Don’t Wanna Play House record.

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Written by Billy Sherrill and Glenn Sutton, “I Don’t Wanna Play House” is about the heartache of a girl coming from a broken home. The chorus says in part, “I don’t wanna play house; It makes my mommy cry / ‘Cause when she played house / My daddy said good-bye.”

Wynette follows “I Don’t Wanna Play House” with “Take Me To Your World”, which became her third chart-topping single. One year after Wynette released “I Don’t Wanna Play House”, Loretta Lynn included the song on her Fist City album.

“All The Time” by Jack Greene

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Jack Greene’s “All The Time” is the title track of his sophomore record. Written by Mel Tillis and Wayne P. Walker, “All The Time” is actually a cover song. It was first released by Kitty Wells in 1959, becoming a Top 20 hit for her.

“All The Time” became a five-week No.1 single for Greene. The song says in part, “All the time, yes darling, all the time / Tenderly, constantly I’ll love you / Every day I’ll prove it, every day / In happiness or loneliness I’ll love you.”

Numerous other artists later recorded a version of “All The Time”, including Patti Page, Wayne Newton, Webb Pierce, Hank Snow, and Johnny Paycheck, among others.

“Sing Me Back Home” by Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard’s third No. 1 single, “Sing Me Back Home” is the title track of a record Haggard released in 1968. The sole writer of the song, “Sing Me Back Home” was inspired by Haggard’s time in prison and an inmate he befriended, who was later executed.

The chorus of “Sing Me Back Home” says, “Sing me back home with a song I used to hear / Make my old memories come alive / Take me away and turn back the years / Sing Me Back Home before I die.”

In 1968, The Everly Brothers included both this song and Haggard’s “Mama Tried”, a song Haggard released one year later, on their Roots record.

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