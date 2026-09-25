3 Ska Songs From the 1990s That Still Make Me Get up and Dance

If you liked horn music, the 1990s were for you. The decade, particularly the second half of it, featured a number of ska bands that got their audiences excited by using trumpets, trombones, and more.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we continue to revisit. These are three songs that get us moving. Indeed, these are three ska songs from the 1990s that still make me get up and dance.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones from ‘Let’s Face It’ (1997)

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When it comes to horn-driven ska songs from the late 1990s, this track takes the cake. There was a ska punk rock movement happening in the latter part of the decade, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were at the forefront of it. You could tell just by flicking on the radio or turning on MTV and its popular show, TRL. Nearly everywhere you went, you could hear this Boston-born band sing and play their instruments. Other popular tracks from the band back in the day included “The Rascal King” and “Sad To Say”.

“Sell Out” by Reel Big Fish from ‘Turn The Radio Off’ (1996)

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If you were a fan of music in the 1990s, chances are you were a fan of Reel Big Fish. The outfit was one of those bands that made people respect your music choices. You were in the know if you had a few of their albums—or even a band t-shirt from one of their shows. But all this respect came with good reason. Reel Big Fish were great. Their music got your skeleton shaking and rattling in the best of ways. Your nervous system perked up when their horn-driven music came on the air.

“All My Best Friends Are Metalheads” by Less Than Jake from ‘Hello Rockview’ (1998)

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Less Than Jake was another group that gave you serious street cred. If you were a fan of the band, your friends in school really took your tastes seriously. And on this 1998 track, the ska punk rock band showcases just why they were so magnetic. Growling vocals, blaring trumpets, a drum beat that gets all 10 of your toes tapping—the band’s albums were like fantastic roller-coaster rides.

Photo by Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images