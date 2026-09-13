3 Country Songs From 1975 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows Today

Country music in the middle of the 1970s is still considered an important era in the genre. Included in the country songs that were released in the middle of the decade are these three tunes. All out in 1975, it’s pretty much a guarantee that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Daydreams About Night Things” by Ronnie Milsap

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Ronnie Milsap includes “Daydreams About Night Things” on his Night Things record. Written by John Schweers, “Daydreams About Night Things” is Milsap’s fourth No. 1 single.

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“Daydreams About Night Things” begins with, “I’m having daydreams about night things / In the middle of the afternoon / And while my hands make a living my mind’s home loving you.”

Milsap had one other hit single from Night Things, with “Just In Case”. That song reached the Top 5.

“Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

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Not only did Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson release “Good Hearted Woman” together, but they also wrote the song. Jennings first released the song in 1971, as the title track of one of his albums. Four years later, a new version was released, with both singers.

It begins with, “She’s a good-hearted woman in love with a good-timin’ man / She loves him in spite of his wicked ways / She don’t understand / Through teardrops and laughter / They’ll pass through this world hand in hand / She’s a good-hearted woman loving a good-timin’ man.”

“Good Hearted Woman” stayed at the top of the country charts for three weeks. It remains one of their most-covered songs, with artists like Ernest Tubb, Tina Turner, George Jones, and Marty Robbins among the many artists who also put their own spin on this tune.

“Rhinestone Cowboy”

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One of Glen Campbell’s biggest hits, “Rhinestone Cowboy” is the title track of a record that also came out in 1975. It was written by Larry Weiss, who first released “Rhinestone Cowboy” on his own. Although it wasn’t a hit for him, Campbell heard it and decided to make it his own.

The chorus of “Rhinestone Cowboy” says, “Like a rhinestone cowboy / Riding out on a horse in a star-spangled rodeo / Like a rhinestone cowboy / Getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know / And offers comin’ over the phone.”

“Rhinestone Cowboy” spent three nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the country chart. After two weeks in the No. 1 spot, it was replaced for one week by “Feelins”, a duet between Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, before taking the No. 1 spot again for one more week. “Rhinestone Cowboy” also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts.

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