Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory To Go With These 5 Songs From 1975

Music is the glue that makes memories really stick, forming strong associations that turn into core memories that define who we are. Many of these experiences happen when we’re young, which means that baby boomers had some of the best music to develop their memories to, including these five songs from 1975.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin

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The older you get, the more the words to Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s In The Cradle” really cut. For baby boomers who have lived a lot of life already, many of whom have kids of their own, plenty of whom no longer have their parents around, this song is a gut-wrenching reminder that time moves faster than we anticipate. This is especially true for busy parents with young children. Eventually, you’ll wish that you had spent just a little bit longer playing with your kids instead of stressing out about work, money, and adulthood.

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“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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The vast majority of baby boomers spent much of their time grooving on the dance floor to the infectious catalogue of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Shining Star” was one such track, offering an inspirational pep talk alongside a captivating beat. Of all the hit songs to consider from 1975, this is one of the rare examples of a track that is as lyrically empowering as it is instrumentally entertaining. That’s a fine line not many artists can skillfully walk, but Earth, Wind & Fire could.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton

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Long before there was Mariah Carey, there was one-hit wonder Minnie Riperton. Even baby boomers who typically strayed away from sappy, soft pop likely have core memories of hearing Riperton hit the note for the first time. Say what you will about overly sentimental love songs, that’s an impressive vocal run, no matter which way you slice it. “Lovin’ You” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the spring of 1975, and with its tender, sunshiney delivery, we can’t think of a better season in which to debut this classic Riperton track.

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

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America’s “Sister Golden Hair” is a shining example of mid-1970s soft rock. The song blends country-rock sensibility with lyrics that are full of yearning, nostalgia, and reflection. This 1975 hit also had an air of freedom that was popular amongst songs of the time. “Well, I tried to make it Sunday, but I got so damn depressed / that I set my sights on Monday, and I got myself undressed / I ain’t ready for the altar, but I do agree there’s times when a woman sure can be a friend of mine.”

“Laughter In The Rain” by Neil Sedaka

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If you’re lucky, you maintain a sense of childlike wonder and curiosity with your partner no matter how long you’ve been together. But for many of us, time has a way of wearing us down and making life feel heavier and less carefree—even if we still very much love the one we’re with. 1975 songs like “Laughter In The Rain” by Neil Sedaka can instantly transport baby boomers back to their first pure and sweet forays with love, when walking in the rain and holding hands was still the most romantic thing that could happen to you.

Photo by Keith Bernstein/Redferns