3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Star an Epic Wah-Wah Pedal

In the 1990s, rock bands knew how to captivate. Of course, there are many ways to sway an audience. But in the 1990s, many guitar players looked to the hallowed wah-wah pedal to wow their rabid fans.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that featured the wah. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s that feature an epic wah-wah pedal.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bulls On Parade” by Rage Against The Machine from ‘Evil Empire’ (1996)

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Rage Against The Machine lead guitarist Tom Morello seriously understood his electric six-string. Morello was so good at guitar that he could transform it into another instrument. Take, for example, the epic track “Bulls On Parade”. On it, Morello turns his guitar into a turntable. By using the wah-wah pedal in a way only he can, Morello makes his instrument sound like a DJ is scratching a vinyl album on the ones and twos. It’s a really amazing invention, and it’s one that gave the rock band Rage more of a hip-hop sound during the golden age of that genre.

“Bad Horsie” by Steve Vai from ‘Alien Love Secrets’ (1995)

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This heavy rock track from Steve Vai features the guitar upfront and center. On it, the artist pulls out all the stops. No trick is saved. He proves he is a guitar god, and he does so by using many techniques. One of those is the wah-wah pedal. Vai uses the device to make his guitar sound like it’s wailing under the pressure of the world. When audiences hear a guitar cry, there is often nothing better, nothing more emotive.

“A New Level” by Pantera from ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’ (1992)

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Speaking of heavy rock tracks, this is another to add to the list. The guitar-centric tune from Pantera is enough to jolt you out of bed and start your day with a snarl. And if you are a fan of heavy rock music, you likely enjoy the guitar solo from Dimebag Darrell, which uses the wah-wah pedal like it’s an ingredient in a black magic spell. Let the music wash over you and feel renewed by its epic power!

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