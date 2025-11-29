3 Country Songs From 1978 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

Fans of country songs from the 1970s, particularly 1978, likely know the following tunes by heart. And if you love these songs, you’ll probably agree that they deserved to make it all the way to No. 1. Somehow, that didn’t happen. Let’s take a walk through country music history’s past, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“We Don’t Live Here, We Just Love Here” by Big Ben Atkins

This country single from Big Ben Atkins was released in 1978 and ended up being a solid hit for the singer. Written by Mickey Buckins, this country jam peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, No. 81 on the Cash Box Top 100 Country chart, and No. 80 on the Record World Country Singles chart. Despite the tune’s popularity, it never made it to the Top 40. Fun fact: Big Ben Atkins was previously a soul singer before turning to country music.

“Texas (When I Die)” by Tanya Tucker

Any fan of Tanya Tucker (or any Texas native) knows this song all too well. “Texas (When I Die)” by Tanya Tucker was quite a successful country hit in late 1978, and the song did surprisingly well in Canada. There, it peaked at No. 3, and also peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart. This song was originally a tune by Ed Bruce, released the previous year, but Tucker was the one to turn it into a Top 40 hit. I really don’t understand how she didn’t go all the way to the top with this beloved tune.

“Maybe Baby” by Susie Allanson

If this entry on our list of country songs from 1978 doesn’t look familiar, you’re not alone there. Susi Allanson is a very underrated country singer. Allanson released country music throughout the mid-to-late 1970s, but she ultimately left the music world after the release of her final single, “She Don’t Love You” from 1987. In the late 1970s, though, particularly in 1978, she dropped several Top 10 country songs. “Maybe Baby” is one of them, and that tune from We Belong Together peaked at No. 7 on the US Country charts and No. 14 on the Canadian Country charts. This one should have made it to the top in the US, in my opinion.

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock