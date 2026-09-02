3 Country Songs From 1984 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

In the 1980s, some of the best country music was released, including songs that are still being sung today. Among the numerous hits that came out in the decade are these three country songs. All out in 1984, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Why Not Me” by The Judds

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The Judds’ second consecutive song to reach the top of the charts, “Why Not Me” is the title track of their debut album. The song, written by Harlan Howard, Sonny Throckmorton, and Brent Maher, stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

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“Why Not Me” says, “You’ve been searching from here to Singapore / Ain’t it time that you notice the girl next door, baby? / Why not me? / You had to see if the world was round / It’s time that you learned how good settlin’ down could be / Why not me?“

In 2023, Megan Moroney covered “Why Not Me” for the A Tribute To The Judds record.

The Judds earned a CMA Award for Single of the Year for “Why Not Me”.

“I Got Mexico” by Eddy Raven

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“I Got Mexico” is Eddy Raven’s first No. 1 single. The song, written by Raven and Frank J. Myers, is on Raven’s I Could Use Another You record.

A sad song about a relationship that has ended, “I Got Mexico” says, “Through it all, nothing’s really changed / No matter what, honey, that’s a shame / I still love you, that’s the way it goes / He’s got you, I’ve got Mexico.”

Raven had two other hits from I Could Use Another You, with both the title track and “Operator, Operator”.

“As Long As I’m Rockin’ With You” by John Conlee

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John Conlee includes “As Long As I’m Rockin’ With You” on his In My Eyes album. The song was written by Bruce Channel and Kieran Kane.

“As Long As I’m Rockin’ With You” says, “I may never have much silver and gold / But I’ve got something more precious and warmer to hold / And that old rockin’ chair don’t scare me, like it used to / It doesn’t matter as long as I’m rockin’ with you.”

After “As Long As I’m Rockin’ With You”, it took Conlee seven more singles to return to the top of the charts, with “Got My Heart Set On You”, out in 1986. That song became Conlee’s final No. 1 single.

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