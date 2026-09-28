3 Brooks & Dunn Songs That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

If there is any country act that has music made for a dance floor, it’s Brooks & Dunn. The duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, has released numerous uptempo hits, including these three songs, which still make me want to dance today.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie”

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What might be one of the most perfect dance songs ever written, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” was released in 1992. Written by Dunn, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” is on their freshman Brand New Man album.

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“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” is “Yeah, heel, toe, do so di doe come on baby let’s go boot scootin’ / Whoa, Cadillac, Black jack, baby meet me outback we’re gonna boogie / Oh get down, turn around go to town, boot scootin’ boogie.”

Interestingly, Brooks & Dunn were initially unsure about releasing “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” as a single.

“We were afraid of ‘Boot Scoot’, and the label was, to release it. That’s why they made it the fourth single on the first record,” Dunn tells Taste of Country. “They were afraid that it was too, I don’t know — progressive is not the word — but just kinda pushing the limits, too much.”

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” also gave Brooks & Dunn their first Grammy nomination.

“Play Something Country”

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In 2005, Brooks & Dunn released “Play Something Country”. The song, written by Dunn and Terry McBride, is part of Brooks & Dunn’s Hillbilly Deluxe.

“Play Something Country” says, “Crank up the band, play the steel guitar / Hank it up a little, let’s rock this bar / Threw back a shot; yelled, ‘I’m a George Strait junkie / Ah-oo, play something country.”

This is Brooks & Dunn’s second No. 1 single in 2005. They also had a chart-topping hit with the sentimental song, “It’s Getting Better All The Time”.

“Rock My World (Little Country Girl)”

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On Brooks & Dunn’s sophomore Hard Workin’ Man album is “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)”. The song was written by Bill LaBounty and Steve O’Brien, one of only two songs that neither Brooks nor Dunn wrote for the record.

A Top 5 single, “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” says, “Rock my world / Drag me out on the floor / Dance with me till I can’t dance anymore / One-step, two-step, get in a line / I gotta find a way to make you mine.”

“Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” is one of only a handful of songs that feature Brooks on lead vocals instead of Dunn.

Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images