Any Baby Boomer Will Be Able To Finish These 5 Iconic Choruses From 1965

If one were to equate the elements of a good hit song to food, the chorus would be the meat and potatoes—the stuff that sticks to your bones and keeps you feeling full for longer. The right chorus can be the difference between a song people remember for decades and one lost to time. In the case of these five iconic songs from 1965, they planted themselves firmly in the former camp with choruses that every baby boomer alive can still finish to this day.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

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Even all these years later, choruses like The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” are still rattling around the heads of baby boomers everywhere. You might not remember everything Mick Jagger is venting about in the verses. But once the chorus hits, it’s full-on frustration and fuming. “I can’t get no satisfaction / ‘Cause I try and I try and I try and I try.”

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“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” by The Four Tops

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The Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” has the double benefit of being as catchy melodically as it is lyrically. Something about singing “sugar pie honey bunch” sounds right to the ear, as if that rhythmic pattern were made for those words. Every baby boomer alive can likely sing the main vocals and backup vocals on these choruses. “Sugar pie, honey bunch, you know that I love you.”

“Help!” by The Beatles

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The Beatles were riding high as rock ‘n’ roll royalty in 1965, releasing some of the most iconic tracks of their career. That certainly includes “Help!”, which is one of those songs that slams you with the chorus right away. Ask any baby boomer to finish the line, “Help!”, and most will be able to reply, “I need somebody!”, without hesitation.

“Stop! In The Name Of Love” by The Supremes

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The Supremes’ “Stop! In The Name Of Love” is a Motown hit known for a chorus featuring Diana Ross’ smooth, silky soprano. Chances are, most baby boomers who try to sing along to this 1965 hit will also sing the choruses in Ross’ voice without thinking. The song’s sound and style are permanently ingrained.

“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” by The Righteous Brothers

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You don’t need to be a Top Gun fan to remember the chorus of the classic Righteous Brothers’ track, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” (although it certainly helps). Regardless of how little or often you’ve watched the particular Top Gun scene we referenced, the passionate declaration in the choruses has a way of sticking with a listener. So much so that, even decades later, they can still respond to “You lost that lovin’ feelin’” with “woah, that lovin’ feeling.”

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