3 Rock Songs From 1995 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

There were a ton of great rock releases in 1995, and quite a few of those charting songs made it all the way to mall and shopping center speakers. Many a teen spent a ton of time at their local mall in the 90s, and if you were one of them, you might have heard the following three tracks over the speakers at your favorite shop.

“December” by Collective Soul from ‘Collective Soul’

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This alternative rock jam was a pretty big mainstream rock hit back in ‘95. Just as well, it was radio-friendly enough to make it to mall speakers around North America that year. If you were a teen mall rat, you definitely heard this one at your local shopping center.

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“December” by Collective Soul peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and also did well on a ton of other US charts and in Canada.

“Name” by Goo Goo Dolls from ‘A Boy Named Goo’

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This is probably the most mall-friendly song on this list, and melodic enough to also be a hit among young angsty teens back in the day.

“Name” by Goo Goo Dolls really resonated with listeners in the alt-rock and post-grunge scenes when it dropped in 1995. In fact, it was the band’s first major hit of their career. “Name” made it all the way to No. 5 on the Hot 100. It also topped the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts in the US.

“Good” by Better Than Ezra from ‘Deluxe’

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“Good” by Better Than Ezra has that breezy post-grunge alt-rock sound that was all the rage in 1995. And it was chill enough to be a mall soundtrack staple that year. This entry on our list of rock songs from 1995 that you heard at the mall as a teenager was a hit, too.

“Good” by Better Than Ezra was written by Kevin Griffin right after Better Than Ezra was formed. The song was popular among young listeners, peaking at No. 30 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

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