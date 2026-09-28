4 Sentimental Pop Lyrics From the 80s That Might Surprise You

Most people consider 80s music to be head-bobbing, synth-pop central. But don’t be fooled by the decade’s shiny chrome exterior. There’s a lot more to 80s pop music than meets the eye, and these lyrics are proof.

“Out of Touch” by Hall & Oates

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“Broken ice still melts in the sun / And times that are broken can often be one again / We’re soul alone / And soul really matters to me.”

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“Out Of Touch” was Hall & Oates‘ last song to top the Billboard Hot 100. This track has a strong, driving beat with movement underneath that really propels the song forward. Usually, I’m not thinking about the lyrics when I sing this one, but they’re actually pretty thought-provoking.

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

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“You take the grey skies out of my way / You make the sun shine brighter than Doris Day / You turned a bright spark into a flame.”

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! may sound like a corny pop track, but at its core, it’s a love song. No man has ever told me I make the sun shine brighter than Doris Day, so honestly, Wham! was doing a lot more in the romance department than I think people gave the duo credit for.

“Like A Virgin” by Madonna

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“I made it through the wilderness / Somehow I made it through / Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you / I was beat, incomplete.”

Even though “Like A Virgin” boosted Madonna’s image as a sex symbol, the song actually has a sweet sentiment. The pop star sings about being in love with someone who makes her feel “shiny and new.” Honestly, that’s exactly how you want to feel when you’re falling for someone.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

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“Some boys take a beautiful girl / And hide her away from the rest o’ the world / I wanna be the one to walk in the sun.”

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” is masked as an upbeat girly dance song, but it’s also a feminist anthem in a way. Lauper gets surprisingly deep in this lyric in particular.

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