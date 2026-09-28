3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

If you think about the songs that put you in the best moods, chances are you’ve heard them at your local shopping mall. Of course, there’s a reason for that. Happy people often mean good shopping.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that help commerce move. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Take It Easy” by Eagles from ‘Eagles’ (1972)

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This song was made for shopping. Of course, while we don’t think the Los Angeles-born rock band known as The Eagles actually created this track to help people buy things, it has since become the ultimate example of classic rock music made for bopppin’ and shoppin’. And that’s okay! There’s nothing wrong with that. People need to buy stuff, so why not put a great and relaxing soundtrack on while they do just that? Indeed, “Take It Easy” is like satin for your ears while browsing your favorite stores.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

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Everyone loves Fleetwood Mac. When they come on the stereo, no one ever turns to the person on their left to complain. On the contrary, Fleetwood Mac is great. The band’s backstory is like a soap opera, but their music is even more entertaining. And that’s why the stuff is so good for shopping malls and grocery stores. No one will be offended by it. As much as anything, it’s universally beloved. Just check out the 1977 tune, “Go Your Own Way”. It’s quite fantastic and fun.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John from ‘Honky Château’ (1972)

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Elton John is another artist from the 1970s who has a generally universal approval rating. Have you ever met someone who hates Elton John? Who even says, “Elton John? His music stinks?!” No, of course not. His songs put smiles on our faces. We love to hear them as we browse the aisles of our local grocery store or shopping mall. He puts pep in your step and a twinkle in your eye. What’s not to love about The Rocket Man?

Photo by Gems/Redferns