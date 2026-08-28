3 Country Songs From 1995 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

It’s nearly impossible not to love the country music of the 1990s. The entire decade produced some of the greatest country songs and sounds of all time, especially with these three songs. All released in 1995, it’s almost certain that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Tall, Tall Trees” by Alan Jackson

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“Tall, Tall Trees” came in the middle of Alan Jackson having a long string of hit singles. The song, written by George Jones and Roger Miller, is part of The Greatest Hits Collection, Jackson’s first compilation record of his hit songs.

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Interestingly, both Jones and Miller also released a version of this song. Jones’ version came out as the B-side of his 1957 “Hearts In My Dream” single, while Miller’s is part of his 1970 record, A Trip In The Country.

“Any Man Of Mine” by Shania Twain

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Shania Twain’s first massive hit, “Any Man Of Mine” is part of her legendary sophomore album, The Woman In Me. Written by Twain and her then-husband, producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, “Any Man Of Mine” is Twain’s first multi-platinum single. The feisty song, her first No. 1 hit, stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

The chorus says, “Any man of mine better walk the line / Better show me a teasin’, squeezin’, pleasin’, kinda time / I need a man who knows how the story goes / He’s gotta be a heartbeatin’, fine treatin’ / Breathtakin’, earthquakin’ kind / Any man of mine.”

“You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Brooks & Dunn

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Brooks & Dunn’s “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” is on Waitin’ On Sundown, their third studio album. Written by duo members Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, along with Don Cook, the song is unique because it features Brooks as the lead vocalist, instead of Dunn.

A song of resignation, “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” says, “Someday, girl, you’re gonna wake up / And wonder what went wrong / You better kiss me / ‘Cause you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone.”

By the time “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” was released, Brooks had only sung lead on two others songs. On their debut Brand New Man album, Brooks sings lead on “Lost And Found”, a Top 10 hit. And on their sophomore Hard Workin’ Man record, Brooks sings lead on “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)”. That song became a Top 5 single.

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