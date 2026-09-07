3 Country Songs From 1996 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

Even moderate country music fans love the music from the 1990s. Within the decade, some of the very best country songs were released, including these three. All out in 1996, it’s almost certain that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Carried Away” by George Strait

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Count “Carried Away” as one of George Strait’s many, many No. 1 hits. The song, which stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks, is on Strait’s Blue Clear Sky album.

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Written by Steve Bogard and Jeff Stevens, the sweet love song says, “I get carried away by the look by the light in your eyes / Before I even realize the ride I’m on baby I’m long gone / I get carried away nothin’ matters but bein’ with you / Like a feather flyin’ high up in the sky on a windy day, I get carried away.”

“Carried Away” gave Strait a CMA Awards nomination for Single of the Year.

“Guys Do It All The Time” by Mindy McCready

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“Guys Do It All The Time” is Mindy McCready’s second single. Written by Bobby Whiteside and Kim Tribble, it is on McCready’s debut Ten Thousand Angels album.

The humorous tune says, “By the time I knew what time it was / It was too late to call home / Stop carrying on, acting like a child / I wasn’t doing anything wrong / Guys do it all the time / And you expect us to understand / When the shoe’s on the other foot / You know that’s when it hits the fan.”

“Guys Do It All The Time” is McCready’s only song to reach No. 1. Two other songs from the album, both the title track and “A Girl’s Gotta Do (What a Girl’s Gotta Do)”, were Top 10 singles for McCready.

“Little Bitty” by Alan Jackson

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If an artist dominated radio in the 90s, it might be Alan Jackson. Beginning with “I’d Love You All Over Again”, out in 1991, Jackson had more than a dozen No.1 singles in the decade, including “Little Bitty”. The song, which stayed in the top spot for three consecutive weeks, is part of Jackson’s Everything I Love album.

“Little Bitty” was written by Tom T. Hall. The feel-good tune says, “Well, it’s alright to be little bitty / A little hometown or a big old city / Might as well share, might as well smile / Life goes on for a little bitty while.”

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