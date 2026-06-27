3 Country Songs From 1998 That Pack a Serious Emotional Punch

The 1990s remain a favorite decade among even moderate country music fans. Amid the dancing songs and the feel-good tunes are these three hit singles. All out in 1998, they each pack a serious emotional punch.

“Don’t Laugh At Me” by Mark Wills

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On Mark Wills’ sophomore Wish You Were Here record is “Don’t Laugh At Me”. The song, written by Steve Seskin and Allen Shamblin, became a Top 5 single for Wills.

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“Don’t Laugh At Me” says, “I’m that kid on every playground / Who’s always chosen last / A single teenage mother / Tryin’ to overcome my past / You don’t have to be my friend / Is it too much to ask? / Don’t laugh at me, don’t call me names / Don’t get your pleasure from my pain / In God’s eyes we’re all the same / Someday we’ll all have perfect wings / Don’t laugh at me.”

Wills’ only two CMA Awards nominations in his career are for “Don’t Laugh At Me”. The song also started an anti-bullying movement.

“It’s resonated with a lot of people,” Shamblin tells The Tennessean. “And one of the great gifts of being a songwriter is finding purpose for your pain. Steve and I found a purpose for our pain through that song, and it’s been useful to other people that have felt pain.”

“Husbands And Wives” by Brooks & Dunn

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“Husbands and Wives” is one of three hit singles Brooks & Dunn released in 1998. The song comes after their “If You See Him/If You See Her” duet with Reba McEntire, and “How Long Gone”. “Husbands And Wives” is a bit of a new direction for the duo.

Written by Roger Miller, “Husbands And Wives” says, “Two broken hearts lonely looking houses / Where nobody lives Two people each having so much pride inside / Neither side forgives /The angry words spoken in haste / Such a waste of two lives / It’s my belief pride is the chief cause in the decline / Of the number of husbands and wives.”

“I Just Want To Dance With You” by George Strait

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Among George Strait’s many sweet love songs is “I Just Want To Dance With You”. On Strait’s One Step At A Time project, Roger Cook and John Prine are the writers of the romantic tune.

“I Just Want To Dance With You” says, “I caught you lookin’ at me when I looked at you, / Yes I did, ain’t that true? / You won’t get embarrassed by the things I do / I just want to dance with you / Oh the boys are playin’ softly, and the girls are too / So am I and so are you / If this was a movie, we’d be right on cue / I just want to dance with you.”

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