3 Country Songs From the 1970s That You Still Know by Heart, No Matter How Long It’s Been

The 1970s produced some of the best songs in country music’s long and storied history. This is likely due to the fact that some of the genre’s brightest stars were at the height of their fame during the decade. Plenty of hits came and went during the decade. The best of those have stuck with fans for decades, living rent-free in our memories.

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All three entries on this list were No. 1 singles upon their initial release. However, topping the country chart in the 1970s, against powerful competition, was just the beginning for these songs. They have stood the test of time and are still fan favorites five decades later. No matter how long it’s been since you heard them last, you probably remember all of the lyrics to these enduring classics.

[RELATED: 4 Album Fillers From 1970s Country Albums That Secretly Outshine the Singles]

“Hello Darlin’” – Conway Twitty

Conway Twitty wrote and released “Hello Darlin’” as a single from the album of the same name. It spent four weeks at No. 1 in 1970 and was the top country song of the year. Nearly three decades later, in 1999, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and remains one of Twitty’s best-known songs.

Can you read the title and not hear it in Twitty’s voice? That silky smooth opening line and the epic climb on “it’s been a long time” in the first verse are mighty earworms. They call up the rest of the lyrics and, before you know it, you’re singing along with this sultry tune.

2. “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” – Willie Nelson

“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” marked the beginning of Willie Nelson’s reign over country music in the 1970s. Released as a single from Red Headed Stranger, it was his first No. 1 single.

More than 50 years later, this is still one of the best songs in Nelson’s discography. It’s tender, sad, and just plain beautiful. It also has a collection of lyrics that have been engraved on the memories of millions of country fans.

“Jolene” – Dolly Parton

“Jolene” is the perfect example of a song that is so much more than a hit. Sure, it brought Dolly Parton her second No. 1. She wrote it and “I Will Always Love You” in the same day. It has also inspired hundreds, if not thousands, of cover songs. In short, “Jolene” is a large part of Parton’s lore.

Strip all of the historical context from “Jolene,” and you’re still left with an incredible song. From the melody to the lyrics, it feels like Parton wrote this one with the intention of getting it stuck in everyone’s head. Today, many country fans can’t see the name Jolene without immediately thinking of the opening line of the track’s chorus.

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