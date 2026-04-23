“Zero Irony”: Son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono Defends Resurfaced Photo of Famous Parents With Maid

Sean Ono Lennon was just 5 years old when his father, the Beatles’ John Lennon, was tragically gunned down in front of his New York City home. In adulthood, he followed his father into music, releasing two solo albums and touring with Primus frontman Les Claypool. Lennon, whose mother is multimedia artist and singer Yoko Ono, has also appointed himself the de facto keeper of his parents’ legacy. This means he often steps in to set the record straight regarding their lives and careers. Just recently, the 50-year-old singer-songwriter defended a famous photo of John and Yoko after it resurfaced on social media.

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Sean Ono Lennon Says Photo Expresses “Absurdity”, Not “Irony”

On Tuesday (April 21), Sean Ono Lennon responded to an image of his parents on X/Twitter at one of their famous “bed-ins”, a nonviolent means of protesting the Vietnam War.

In this particular picture, John Lennon and Yoko Ono are standing beside a maid in the process of making their bed at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel in March 1969.

A user going by the name MissSpoke shared the photo with the caption, “The irony should not be lost.” They then tagged Sean Ono Lennon and his half brother, Julian Lennon.

Replying to the comment, Lennon wrote, “There is zero irony in letting a maid do her job. Thinking otherwise is a very goofy take. They were not protesting maid service.”

There is zero irony in letting a maid do her job. Thinking otherwise is a very goofy take. They were not protesting maid service. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 22, 2026

“Many people don’t seem to know what irony is,” Lennon continued.

He added, “Protesting a war while being in a honeymoon suite with maid service is not irony, it is absurdity, or comedy. To be ironic they would have to have protested the war while driving a tank. Now THAT would’ve been ironic. Thank you.”

Carrying His Parents’ Legacy Forward

Along with bassist Paul McCartney, guitarist George Harrison, and drummer Ringo Starr, John Lennon found eternal fame as a member of the Beatles in the 1960s. He went solo shortly after marrying Yoko Ono in 1969. Until his death in 1980, Lennon continued releasing music both on his own and with Ono.

With his mother celebrating her 93rd birthday in February, Sean Ono Lennon says he now bears the burden of spreading the Beatles’ message to younger generations.

[RELATED: Sean Lennon on Yoko Ono: “She Never Has Moved On” From Relationship With John Lennon]

“I think the Beatles’ music, and John and Yoko’s legacy, is something important for the world to kind of cherish and be reminded of,” he said. “So, that’s how I see my job.”

Featured image by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images