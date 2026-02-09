3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Are Perfect for Healing a Broken Heart

It’s never easy getting over a breakup. Fortunately, there are plenty of country songs out there that will help cure any hurt over a lost relationship. These three country songs, all out in the 80s, are perfect to heal any broken heart.

“Girls Night Out” by The Judds

Sometimes all a broken heart needs is a reminder of the joys of being single and carefree. It’s something The Judds celebrate in “Girls Night Out“. Released in 1985 on their Why Not Me record, “Girls Night Out” is written by Brent Maher and Jeffrey Bullock.

“Girls Night Out” says, “Well, it’s a girl’s night out / Honey, there ain’t no doubt / I’m gonna dance every dance ’til the boys go home / Well, it’s my night to rock / No watchin’ that ol’ clock / Oh, ain’t no doubt, Lordy it’s a girl’s night out.”

“There are a lot of women who don’t have a date on Friday night,” Wynonna Judd says (via Songfacts). “I’ve been there. So what do you do? You get together with your girlfriends. You sit and talk about how ornery and trouble-making men are, and you forget about your troubles and you go out and you have a ball.”

Songfacts: Girls’ Night Out | The Judds Following “Why Not Me,” this was the second single from The Judds’ full-length debut. In February 1985, four months after its release, the album reached #1 on the Country Albums chart.

“Little Rock” by Reba McEntire

If there was ever an anthem for leaving an unhealthy relationship, it’s Reba McEntire’s “Little Rock”. Out in 1986,” Little Rock” is on her Whoever’s In New England record. Bob DiPiero, Gerry House, and Pat McManus wrote the uptempo tune.

“Little Rock” is from the perspective of a woman who seems to have it all on the outside, but inside is unhappy. The song says, “Oh little rock / Think I’m gonna have to slip you off / Take a chance tonight and untie the knot / There’s more to life than what I’ve got / Oh little rock / You know this heart of mine just can’t be bought / I’m gonna find someone who really cares a lot / When I slip off this little rock.”

“The Chair” by George Strait

Sometimes in the middle of a heartache, it’s difficult to remember that love often pops up in the most unlikely places. Fortunately, George Strait reminds us that love is available anywhere in his 1985 single, “The Chair“.

“The Chair” is set up in a bar, where a man and woman accidentally meet. The sweet tune says, “No, I don’t know the name of the band, but they’re good / Aren’t they, would you like to dance? / Yeah, I like this song too, it reminds me of you and me / Baby, do you think there is a chance / That later on I could drive you home? / No, I do not mind at all / Oh, I like you too, and to tell you the truth / That wasn’t my chair after all.”

Photo by Craig Sjodin /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images