Kacey Musgraves Gives Her Blunt Review of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime vs. Kid Rock’s All American Show

While Super Bowl LX centered around the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, the main story of the evening was the halftime show. Since announcing Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, NFL fans debated the idea. For some, they loved the idea of expanding the global market of the NFL. Others decided to boycott the halftime show for Kid Rock’s All-American Halftime Show. With fans offering their thoughts on the performance, Kacey Musgraves gave her blunt take on Kid Rock.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wanting to give fans a different option than the NFL’s halftime show, Kid Rock teamed up with Turning Point USA to produce their own celebration. Broadcast on social media and YouTube, the All-American Halftime Show included Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, Spencer Waasdorp, and Kid Rock.

Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 9, 2026

Singing songs like “Bawitdaba”, “Til You Can’t”, “Dirt Road Anthem”, and “Hard to Love”, the unique halftime show brought in millions of viewers. But according to Musgraves, it was anything but special. She wrote on Twitter, “Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done.”

Kids Rock added the final verse to his new hit song after waking up on Sunday morning and a voice told him the song was not done and he had to write the last verse! I proudly present to you “Til’ you Can’t” pic.twitter.com/tCP8KdawEu — Mike, Mike, Mike (@Gulicio1) February 9, 2026

[RELATED: Viewers React To Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Performance Sends Fans Into a Frenzy]

What Social Media Said About Kacey Musgraves And Kid Rock

That simple sentence brought Musgraves over 2.3 million views. And with that, a mountain of comments like:

“That halftime show was a vibe! Bad Bunny bringing that energy made me prouder to be American than any Kid Rock track ever could.” “Bad Bunny was so wholesome and entertaining. Loved it.” “It was magical. I felt hope for the USA for the first time in a while. A great representation of diversity and love for your country.”

It wasn’t all praise as some criticized Musgraves for her comments, calling the performance nothing more than a “corporate promo.” Others, like host Megyn Kelly, loved what Kid Rock produced, writing, “Kid Rock sings the final song, Cody Johnson’s ‘Til You Can’t, under his real name Robert Ritchie, adding a verse in honor of Charlie Kirk and delivering a stunningly powerful performance. Wow.”

Kid Rock sings the final song, Cody Johnson’s ‘Til You Can’t, under his real name Robert Ritchie, adding a verse in honor of Charlie Kirk and delivering a stunningly powerful performance. Wow. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 9, 2026

Kid Rock Releases Version Of “Till Ya Can’t”

Not falling into the debate, Kid Rock used the All-American Halftime Show to help promote the release of “Till Ya Can’t”. He wrote on Twitter, “If you enjoyed our version of “Til Ya Can’t” on The TPUSA All American Halftime – Our studio recording of it will be available to purchase or stream at midnight tonight!”

If you enjoyed our version of "Til Ya Can’t” on The TPUSA All American Halftime – Our studio recording of it will be available to purchase or stream at midnight tonight!



A big thank you to @codyjohnson and the songwriters Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers for giving me there blessing… pic.twitter.com/KzKUfKHebh — KidRock (@KidRock) February 9, 2026

Thanking Cody Johnson, Ben Stennis, and Matt Rogers for allowing him to record “Til Ya Can’t”, Kid Rock concluded, “It really is one of the best written songs I have heard in a long time and NOTHING is more powerful than a great song in my book!”

In the end, one halftime show sparked a culture debate, the other sparked national pride – and both proved the Super Bowl stage is about more than just football.

(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)