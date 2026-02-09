Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ on Tonight (February 9, 2026)?

While the debate surrounding the Super Bowl Halftime Show continues, a new week is here. And for fans of American Idol, that means a new episode. With season 24 kicking off only a few weeks ago, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have already found a few frontrunners. But the auditions are just getting started. Having more challenges to overcome before the contestants can reach the season finale, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and what to expect.

Not ready to take a break just yet, American Idol will return tonight with a brand new episode. Introducing a new lineup of aspiring artists, fans have already met top names like Trace Casanova, Michael Garner, Hannah Harper, and more. With each moving forward in the competition, the pressure is only building as they fight to impress the judges and earn a spot in the next round of the journey toward becoming the next American Idol.

Among the pool of singers was bank manager Makiyah, who decided to cover Jennifer Hudson’s “Love You I Do.” Powering through the song, the singer already knew she caught the attention of the judges as Richie could barely stay still.

‘American Idol’ Finds Its “Standout” According To Lionel Richie

After hitting the final note, Makiyah wanted to see if she was moving forward. Showering her with praise, Underwood declared, “You didn’t miss a note. So good, so strong, and in control of everything. Easily the strongest we’ve heard so far. You are meant to be here right now.”

Jumping in, Richie added, “We pray for the standout. We pray for the one who’s going to put the pressure on everybody else — who’s going to lead the class. It’s you.”

Fighting back tears, Makiyah watched as her commitment to her voice brought her a Golden Ticket. “Singing is what brings me peace, what brings me joy. It would be wonderful to take this journey with y’all.”

With Makiyah’s journey on American Idol just getting started, don’t miss a new episode airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(American Idol, 2026)