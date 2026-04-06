Metallica Confirms Limited US Dates With Two Non-Sphere Shows

Already promoting a stacked 2026 season with shows taking them all over the world, Metallica looked to make it one of the biggest years yet. Still helming their M72 World Tour, the band will visit Germany, Greece, Romania, Poland, Italy, Ireland, and several other countries over the next few months. And in October, Metallica will add another chapter to their legacy when they take the stage at the Las Vegas Sphere. But besides touring and the Sphere, the band decided to add two additional dates in the United States that weren’t in Las Vegas.

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Sharing details surrounding the announcement, Metallica revealed, “Just as we’re getting ready to head out on the road for the first shows of ’26, we’ve added two more gigs to the calendar to wrap up the year. Join us at the intimate Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, to celebrate their 25th anniversary… as we like to say, they’re just getting started!”

With Metallica promising no repeat weekend, fans will surely be waiting to get their hands on a ticket. The band added, “You know the drill: two nights, two totally different set lists with no songs repeated, two unique special guests, and one great weekend!” The two additional dates will take place on November 19 and 21. And remember – NO REPEAT WEEKENDS.

[RELATED: Metallica Fans Hoping For More Sphere Shows Just Got Some Bad News]

When And Where To Buy Metallica Tickets

For those hoping to snag a ticket, a presale event for Fifth Members will start on April 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT through the Fan Club Presale event. The general sale will start on Friday, April 10, at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT and will offer both single-day and 2-day passes.

The added dates come at a special time for the Mohegan Sun Arena. Over the last two decades, the venue hosted stars like Prince, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Joel, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen. Celebrating 25 years and thousands of events, Metallica promised, “We’re honored to help celebrate this milestone.”

Metallica won’t be the only ones taking the stage. The two-day event will include special performances from Suicidal Tendencies and SpiritBox.

As 2026 continues to shape up as a massive year for Metallica, these two intimate shows offer fans a rare chance to see the band outside of Vegas. And with the venue only able to hold 10,000 people, the Mohegan Sun Arena is becoming one of the most exclusive stops of the year.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)



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