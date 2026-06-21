3 Country Songs From the 1990s You Won’t Ever Forget, No Matter When You Hear Them

There’s no telling when it will happen—but there will be times along life’s great journey when you will encounter a song that will stick in your bones. It will seemingly come out of nowhere. But then all of a sudden there it is—a song that will be with you forever. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that continue to be quite memorable. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s you won’t ever forget no matter when you hear them.

“Fancy” by Reba McEntire from ‘Rumor Has It’ (1990)

Play video

While this song was originally written by Bobbie Gentry and released in 1969, country star Reba McEntire took it on and made it her own just over two decades later. The tune tells one of the most memorable stories in country music history. It’s the tale of Fancy, a young girl who is pushed out into the world and told to find love (or at least a facsimile) by her mother, who spends her last dollars on a new dress. It’s a sad song, but one we can’t forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” by Dwight Yoakam from ‘This Time’ (1993)

Play video

On this 1993 track, country singer Dwight Yoakam puts into words a feeling many of us know well—that desire to get away. Sure, day-to-day life is great. Sure, the apartment, the family, and the minivan are fantastic. But sometimes you can’t help but want to escape for a day or two or 10. But if you don’t have the chance to get away on a little unplanned vacation, then you can always fire up this track from Yoakam, who sings about being, well, 1,000 miles away.

“The River” by Garth Brooks from ‘Ropin’ The Wind’ (1992)

Play video

When you talk about 1990s country music, you have to mention Garth Brooks. The songwriter and performer was to the genre what Michael Jordan was to basketball or Jerry Seinfeld was to TV sitcoms. From his giant concerts in football stadiums to his memorable songs, Brooks was a central figure in the decade. He was it. Take, for example, his lovely track, “The River”. Indeed, for a guy known for having friends in low places, he sure knows how to tug warmly at your heartstrings.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images