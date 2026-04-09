3 Country Songs From the 2000s Everyone Pretends They Don’t Love

2000s country music has plenty of widely known songs that garner mixed opinions. The three country songs below are obviously beloved by their artist’s audience, but those outside the fold can knock them from time to time. Regardless of the back-and-forth over these songs, there is no denying they have some merit. You can try to discount these hits, but when it all boils down, they are pretty great.

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“Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” — Joe Nichols

Is it a little ridiculous? Yes. But is it all the more fun because of that fact? Yes. Joe Nichols’ “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” is pure blasé country anthem-making. It’s a strong concept that plays into country conventions and has major crossover appeal.

It’s impossible not to throw your cares away when this 2000s country hit comes on. It’s so silly and gives the listener license to act accordingly. This song might get some flak for being a tad cheesy, but when you get down to it, there is nothing really to hate about this song.

“Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” — Trace Adkins

Speaking of 2000s campy country songs, Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” is another track people love to hate but secretly enjoy when no one’s looking or when they’re too under the influence to care.

This song is a staple at every honky tonk down south. Not just because of the name, but because of the energy it provides. You have to applaud Adkins’ ability to get the party going with this song, get a little unserious, and deliver a generational country hit that still gets major play today.

“All Summer Long” — Kid Rock

You could call this song lazy, as Kid Rock just borrowed melodies from two classic rock songs to create “All Summer Long.” But if you’re going to write a song about nostalgia, you might as well use the sounds you grew up listening to.

Kid Rock isn’t the most innocuous artist, leading many to dislike this song just because of who recorded it. But even amongst listeners with no allegiances, this song can get old from time to time. Many listeners might have grown tired of this hit, but no one can truly hate this song. It’s too catchy—largely thanks to its samples—not to give it its due.

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