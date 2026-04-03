3 Country Songs From the 2000s That Turn Every Room Into a Honky-Tonk

A honky tonk can be anywhere. All you need is the right music to set the scene. The three country songs below would all do perfectly well in making your room feel like a barroom down south. All you need to do is close your eyes and let these country hits from the 2000s transport you to a honky tonk.

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“Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” — Big & Rich

It doesn’t get much more honky tonk in the early 2000s than Big & Rich’s “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy).” This familiar innuendo-filled track is a staple “up and down on Broadway.” You’ll hear it at pretty much every honky tonk you go to these days, and for good reason.

If you want to transport the energy of a honky tonk somewhere, you need to bring this song along with you. It’s sure to get the energy up, provide endless sing-along capabilities, and even prompt a two-step moment. If you could only pick one song from the 2000s to fulfill your honky tonk needs, it’s this one.

“Here For The Party” — Gretchen Wilson

No lyric is more fun to sing along to than the opening line from Gretchen Wilson’s “Here For The Party.” “Well, I’m an eight-ball shooting, double-fisted drinking son-of-a-gun,” Wilson sings, and you’ll want to as well. There’s no way you can sit quietly when this song comes on, making it a much-needed inclusion in any playlist that attempts to bring the party home.

In addition to the fun-loving lyrics, the melody of this song is endlessly danceable. Whether line-dancing or swing is your thing, this song is sure to get you out on the floor—no matter where that floor is.

“Play Something Country” — Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn’s “Play Something Country” is all about listening to your favorite genre and keeping the party going. So, if you want to turn any room into a country-playing honky tonk, this song is just the ticket.

“Crank up the band, play the steel guitar / Hank it up a little, let’s rock this bar / Threw back a shot, yelled, I’m a George Strait junkie / Ha ooh, play something country / Ha ooh, aw, go on and play something country,” the lyrics read. It’s a familiar sentiment for a lot of country fans, and is a must-play no matter where you are.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)