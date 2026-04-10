3 Country Songs That Make You Believe in Love for Three Minutes

Songs can make us believe in almost anything, even love. This familiar songwriting topic has been discussed from every angle. The three country songs below are all positive, detailing heartfelt stories of love. Even the hardest cynic would have trouble not opening their hearts a little when these pro-love songs come on.

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“Love Story” — Taylor Swift

When you rewrite the tragic ending to one of the most famous love stories of all time, you’re bound to open some hearts. Taylor Swift did that with her pop-country track “Love Story.” Borrowing ideas from Romeo and Juliet, Swift details a modern love story with an altogether more favorable outcome.

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“He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, Marry me, Juliet / You’ll never have to be alone / I love you and that’s all I really know / I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes,’” the lyrics read, upending audience expectations. It’s hard not to feel celebratory for the characters Swift wrote in this song. This crossover classic will have you believing in happy endings, even if just for a little while.

“It’s Your Love” — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Perhaps it’s because of who sings it, but Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “It’s Your Love” tugs at the heartstrings. This husband-and-wife duo sings about each other in their equally matched voices, softening the hearts of every listener.

“It’s your love / It just does somethin’ to me / It sends a shock right through me,” the lyrics read. Their relationship is palpable throughout this country hit, drawing the listener into the storyline. Try to feel closed off while listening to this song—it’s an impossible task.

Songfacts: It’s Your Love | Tim McGraw The song was penned by Stephony Smith and pitched to McGraw by Missy Gallimore, a successful song finder and wife of Tim’s producer Byron Gallimore. McGraw told American Songwriter magazine that as soon as he heard the tune, he knew instantly he wanted to record it with Hill. “We were dating at the time,” he explained, “and we were in the middle of a tour together. I remember I had a place out in Leiper’s Fork [a rural community outside of Nashville] and the bus was sitting there. Missy showed up with that song and we went to the back of the bus to listen. I instantly knew I was going to cut it. I played it for Faith and told her I wanted her to sing on it. We both really felt like we had something.”

“Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” is the title track to her honeymoon phase album. Musgraves was deeply in love while creating this record, seeing the world through a glittering, rose-colored haze. She bottled up that feeling in a way few artists have managed before. It makes the listener believe in enduring love because of how earnest she is.

“Baby, don’t you know / That you’re my golden hour / The color of my sky / You set my world on fire,” she sings. If this song doesn’t already make you think of someone in your life, it keeps you dreaming of one day being able to.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)