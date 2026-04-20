3 Country Stars From the 1960s I Know You Don’t Remember (And Why You Should)

Young country music fans or fans of less traditional country music might have no idea who the following stars from the 1960s are. I think it’s time for a music history lesson, don’t you? Let’s take a look at three country musicians that many fans of the genre might not know about and some of their best work.

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Vernon Gosdin

Vernon Gosdin’s career stretched far beyond the 1960s. In fact, he was active in country and gospel music right until his passing in 2009. But, considering how important his music was during the West Coast country movement in the 1960s, and how modern-day country fans don’t often know who he is, I’ll include him on this list.

I strongly recommend listening to the 1967 song “Hangin’ On” from his work with brother Rex under the name The Gosdin Brothers. His subsequent singles and albums from the 1970s and 1980s are also a treat.

Cowboy Copas

Lloyd Estel Copas, better known as Cowboy Copas, launched his career way back in the 1920s as a teenager. But his work in the early 1960s was particularly fantastic. Sadly, his career was cut short when he was killed in the 1963 plane crash that also claimed the lives of country singers Patsy Cline and Hawkshaw Hawkins. If he had more time, I’m sure he would have dropped even better music.

To get a taste for what you’re missing out on if you’ve never listened to Cowboy Copas’ honky-tonk stylings, give Tragic Tales Of Love And Life (1960) or the single “Alabam” from 1960 a spin or two.

Jack Greene

With his tall stature and deep baritone voice, it’s no wonder that Jack Greene was given the nickname “Jolly Greene Giant.” But his attention-grabbing appearance wasn’t the most interesting thing about him. This entry on our list of country stars from the 1960s was a fantastic vocalist. And he was a talented individual whose career spanned well past the 60s.

“There Goes My Everything” from 1966 was Greene’s biggest hit. However, albums like There Goes My Everything and All The Time (1967) in full are essential listening.

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