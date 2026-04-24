3 of the Saddest Country Songs Ever Written (And Why They Still Hurt)

Country artists know how to break our hearts. They do it routinely with their songwriting and poignant melodies. The three sad country classics below are some of the worst offenders when it comes to heart-melting lyricism. They may be decades old at this point, but they still hurt—and here’s why.

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“Concrete Angel” — Martina McBride

A story of a child in need always cuts deep. This Martina McBride classic was released in 2001, but it’s just as sharp today. McBride breaks hearts with her tender vocals as she guides us through this powerful, consequential story.

“In a world that she can’t rise above / But her dreams give her wings / And she flies to a place where she’s loved / Concrete angel,” the lyrics read. Time can soften some feelings, but this song feels new every time we hear it. It’s almost too much to bear sometimes, having an evergreen sting.

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” — Vince Gill

Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High On That Mountain” is one of the most poignant eulogizing songs ever written. The country star’s legacy rests on this hit, with many fans using its emotional power through some of the hardest moments of their lives.

“Oh, how we cried the day you left us / We gathered ’round your grave to grieve / Wish I could see the angel’s faces / When they hear your sweet voice sing,” the lyrics read. It’s a universal kind of emotion that anyone can relate to. There’s no chance you hear this song and don’t feel its weight, no matter what genre you prefer. It’s always going to hit home.

Songfacts: Go Rest High On That Mountain | Vince Gill Additional background vocals were provided by Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” — George Jones

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” is one of the saddest country songs ever written. Everyone knows it. When you combine love and grief into one song, there’s no matching the visceral emotion. “He said, ‘I’ll love you till I die’ / She told him, ‘You’ll forget in time’ / As the years went slowly by / She still preyed upon his mind,” the lyrics read.

Jones holds the listener’s heart in his hands every time this song plays. You can’t listen to this song and not feel crushed after it ends. It doesn’t matter if you’ve heard this song a million times or it’s your first encounter; it will cut deep every time.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)