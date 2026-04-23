3 Prince Songs That Should Be Considered Rock Classics

There are many Prince songs that are considered rock classics, but for every hit he did earn, there are plenty of songs that could’ve (and should’ve) earned hit status. The three Prince songs below are all beloved by fans, but they aren’t always known among casual listeners. Nevertheless, all three of these songs—which earned varying degrees of popularity—should be considered rock classics.

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[RELATED: The Undisputed 3 Best Songs From Prince’s 1984 LP ‘Purple Rain’]

“How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

Alicia Keys famously covered this Prince song, widening its play. However, this isn’t Keys’ most popular song, and not everyone who knows the cover recognizes it as Prince’s. Though the pop star gave this song its due, it deserves much more praise than it has been afforded.

This ballad has all the makings of a rock classic. It features some of Prince’s best vocal efforts and an intricately catchy melody. It’s not the most well-known of his love songs, but it is every bit as good as any of his hits.

“I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man”

“I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man” is one of Prince’s hits, but it hasn’t survived in the same way as “1999,” “Kiss,” or “Purple Rain” have. Those songs are on quick draw for any listener who has even the slightest understanding of Prince’s legacy. This track, however, has been pushed into fan-favorite status rather than into universal hit status.

This anthem should have the fame of Prince’s biggest songs. It’s instantly catchy, features thoughtful lyricism, and highlights Prince’s trademark innuendos. This song stands tall against any enduring Prince classic. “I said, ‘Baby, don’t waste your time / I know what’s on your mind / I may be qualified for a one-night stand /, But I could never take the place of your man,’” is a chorus every rock fan should be able to sing along to.

“It’s Gonna Be Lonely”

One of Prince’s earlier offerings, “It’s Gonna Be Lonely,” is one of his best ballads. This mellow gold masterpiece is everything 70s soft rock is known for. Set apart from the work Prince released in the 80s, this song captures an artist in flux. While it’s a little undercooked in terms of Prince’s signature sound, that doesn’t mean it’s not stellar.

Several artists could’ve released this song, which is likely why it didn’t become as popular as Prince’s other, more distinctive work. Nevertheless, it’s a track that has the timelessness of a top-selling hit.

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