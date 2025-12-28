104-Year-Old WWII Veteran Performs the National Anthem on His Saxophone At NHL Game

A World War II veteran is showing off his skills. Ahead of the New York Islanders’ matchup against the New York Rangers on Dec. 27, Dominick Critelli made his way to the ice.

The 104-year-old veteran proceeded to wow the crowd as he performed an unforgettable rendition of the National Anthem on his saxophone.

After Critelli’s epic performance, during which he sported an Islanders jersey, the crowd chanted “USA!” in his honor, according to nhl.com.

Before he left the ice at UBS Arena, Critelli made sure to salute the audience.

Critelli, who lives in Long Island’s Floral Park, must have been a good luck charm for the Islanders, as the home team won the game 2 to 0.

The Islanders themselves think as much. After the game, the team took to Instagram to boast, “1-0 in the Dominick Critelli Era.”

What to Know About Dominic Critelli

Per the outlet, Critelli spent 151 days in combat during World War II. The aircraft mechanic survived the Battle of the Bulge. Critelli also flew behind enemy lines to deliver supplies to American troops.

Throughout his decorated career, Critelli earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the American Theater Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Medal.

Ahead of his big performance, Critelli spoke out in an interview with the New York Post.

“I love this country,” Critelli, who immigrated from Italy as a child, told the outlet. “If I hadn’t come to this country, I’d be stuck with Mussolini.”

The game isn’t the only exciting thing going on for the veteran, who holds a music degree from NYU. He was recently knighted by French President Emmanuel Macron for helping liberate the nation.

“He pins a medal on me, kisses me on both cheek, and I ask, ‘If I’m a knight, where’s my sword and horse?’” Critelli recalled of the exciting moment.

Reflecting on his life, Critelli told the outlet, “It’s amazing, I’ve gone through so much.”

