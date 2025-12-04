3 Deep Cut Tracks Covered by Elvis We’re Almost Certain You Haven’t Heard Before

One of the most controversial facts surrounding Elvis Presley is that he was primarily a cover artist who often didn’t give credit to the song’s original writers. Rather, he lifted them, performed them, and propped them up as his own or pushed for a co-writing credit. Several instances in which he did this include on the songs “Hound Dog”, “Don’t Be Cruel”, and “All Shook Up”. This is an important fact, indeed, but on this occasion, we are going to separate the art from the artist for a moment and introduce or remind you of these three deep cut tracks covered by Elvis Presley.

“Tomorrow Is A Long Time” by Bob Dylan

Only the most devout Bob Dylan fans know this bootleg 1971 Bob Dylan recording. Originally recorded in 1963, Dylan didn’t release the track until 1971 on the album Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. II. Although, and as he did quite frequently, Elvis took it upon himself to record and release a rendition of the single in 1966.

Released in 1966 on the Spinout soundtrack, Presley’s version sounds nothing like Dylan’s original. Frankly, if it weren’t for the awfully memorable and melancholic lyrics, it very well could be a completely different song. However, it isn’t, as it is merely an Elvis Presley interpretation of this fairly obscure Bob Dylan track.

In 1966, Gordon Lightfoot released the single “Early Morning Rain”. The song became a success for Lightfoot, but not because of his own rendition. Rather, the success came from the several artists who covered the song. Other than Presley, musicians who covered this Lightfoot staple include Peter, Paul, and Mary, George Hamilton IV, and Oliver. All of these parties had their cover appear on a chart.

Eight years later, in 1972, Elvis Presley released his rendition of the 1966 Gordon Lightfoot single. The song was never released as a single; thus, it did not garner any notable chart success. However, the album it resides on, Elvis Now, peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.

“I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen” by Thomas P. Westendorf

Written in 1865 by Thomas P. Westendorf, “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen” is an American song that was adopted by the Irish, given that it is a sentimental ballad about a couple’s return to the home country of Ireland. In terms of subject matter, this old traditional ballad seems a bit out of Elvis’ wheelhouse. Regardless, he performed and released it, and he did so in 1973.

Released on his 1973 self-titled album, also known as The Fool, “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen” is the eighth track on the album. In the realm of Elvis’ sentimental side, this song shows the height of his powers and goes toe to toe with every other heartfelt ballad he ever released.

