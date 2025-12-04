On This Day in 1980, One of the Biggest Rock Bands in History Officially Called It Quits After Suffering a Tragic Loss

On this day (December 4) in 1980, members of Led Zeppelin released an official statement announcing the end of the band. The decision came months after the death of drummer John Bonham.

Led Zeppelin formed in 1968. In 12 short years, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham changed the face of rock and roll forever. Their heavy, blues-based brand of rock influenced nearly every band to come after them. Their reign over the music world came to a tragic end on September 25, 1980, when Jones and the band’s tour manager found Bonham unresponsive.

After Bonham’s tragic passing, the band canceled their forthcoming North American tour. Additionally, the surviving members did their best to stay out of the public eye as they mourned their friend and bandmate.

While they didn’t announce it until months later, Led Zeppelin died with Bonham.

Led Zeppelin Calls It Quits After Their Tragic Loss

A little more than two months after John Bonham’s passing, the members of Led Zeppelin released a joint statement outlining their decision and the reasoning behind it.

“We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend, and the deep sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue on as we were,” the statement read, in part.

Jimmy Page explained their decision to disband in a 2014 interview. “Led Zeppelin wasn’t a corporate entity. Led Zeppelin was an affair of the heart,” he said. “Each of the members was important to the sum total of what we were. I like to think that if it had been me that wasn’t there, the others would have made the same decision. And what were were going to do? Create a role for somebody, say, ‘You have to do this, this way’? That wouldn’t be honest,” he explained.

