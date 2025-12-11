3 Deep Cuts From The Roots That Any Rap Fan Can Bob Their Head To

For early fans of the Philadelphia-born rap group The Roots, it might seem impossible to believe just how well-known and popular the band has become. Led by Questlove and Black Thought, The Roots are not only a hip-hop head’s all-time collective, but they are well known to late-night show fans around the world thanks to their work on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Below, we wanted to dive into three deep cuts from The Roots. They are a trio of tracks that any rap fan will enjoy, but they are songs that might not come up atop the “essential” playlist your favorite streamer offers. Indeed, these are three deep cuts from The Roots that any rap music fan can bob their head to.

“Stay Cool” from ‘The Tipping Point’ (2004)

Black Thought is the longtime lead vocalist for The Roots. He might just be the best rapper ever. While other big names like Jay-Z and others get all the attention, Black Thought might just be the best there is. And on this track, he spares no syllable, pulls no punch, offering lines like: “Tryin to play it cooler than a polar bear colony / You feel the music know I’m over there probably.”

“In The Music” from ‘Game Theory’ (2006)

When The Roots first started, they weren’t just a one-vocalist outfit. They boasted two rappers, Black Thought and Malik B. But Malik’s tenure in the group was short-lived for various personal reasons. However, in 2006, the sharp-tongued lyricist came back into the fold for a few tracks, including “In The Music”, which is just a fabulous display of hip-hop artistry. It’s expansive, experimental, and expertly crafted.

“Love Of My Life” from ‘The Roots Come Alive’ (1999)

Before the turn of the 21st century, The Roots recorded an excellent live album. As fans know, the band is not just a DJ and some rappers. The Roots are hip-hop’s first live band with a drummer, guitarist, and the like. Well, when they took that show on the road in the late 90s, they ended up recording a live album, which is just terrific. And one of the standouts from that standout is the song with rapper Common, “Love Of My Life”, which is all about devotion to rap music.

