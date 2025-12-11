Garth Brooks Shares His Most Vulnerable Moment on Stage: “I’ve Never Been More Scared”

Since he first stepped on stage during the 1980s, Garth Brooks has made sure to leave a lasting impression on country music. Beyond delivering hit after hit, the country star won numerous awards, including two Grammys. He also entered the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and even the Musicians Hall of Fame. And if that wasn’t enough, Brooks sold over 170 million albums thanks to songs like “The Dance” and “Friends in Low Places.” Having spent decades in the spotlight, Brooks recently revealed one of the scariest moments in his career.

Videos by American Songwriter

It can be almost impossible to guess which moment Brooks was talking about when looking back at his career in country music. Going beyond the studio and stage, the singer appeared on shows like Saturday Night Live, The Voice, and Sesame Street. But being in front of the camera had little effect on Brooks.

Sharing a video on his website, Brooks traveled back to 2021 when he performed at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska. Although declaring it one of his greatest shows, the singer recalled how the sound completely cut out. “What happens in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the entire sound goes out. There it is. Now you’re standing right with me. 95,000 people and you can’t communicate with them and you start to see how little power you have.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Was in the Middle of a Months-Long Run at No. 1 with His Best-Selling Album Ever]

Garth Brooks Admits Singers Are “Nothing” Without A “Crew”

With his crew feverishly working to fix the problem, Brooks could do nothing more than look out at the sea of fans. Unable to communicate with them, he continued, “The crowd thought it was part of the show, that’s how smooth it went. I can tell you as an entertainer, I’ve never been more scared in my life. Because the wheel was in front of me, but I couldn’t touch it.”

While Brooks might be the person on stage, he never forgot the team behind him, making every show unforgettable for fans. “Without your crew, without your band, I don’t care who you are, you’re nothing.”

Part of his The Anthology, Part VI: The Comeback, The Next Five Years series, Brooks released books that shared stories of his time on the road. It also featured photos and a series of CDs that included exclusive songs.

With Christmas right around the corner and Brooks still a top name in country music, the singer’s anthology might be the perfect gift for the country fan in your life.

(Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)