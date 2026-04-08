3 Deep Tracks That Reveal a Completely Different Side of Famous Bands and Musicians

Some musicians and bands through the years have released some shockingly deep tracks that fans definitely didn’t anticipate. That’s the case for these three beautiful and emotional songs that shocked listeners… and maybe even brought tears to their eyes. Get the tissues out, because we’re diving into three deep tracks that fans never expected from famous bands and musicians.

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“Hurt” by Johnny Cash (2002)

Johnny Cash was never a stranger to emotional songs. But nothing he recorded was quite as existential and heartwrenching as his cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt”, off Cash’s final album released while he was alive, American IV: The Man Comes Around. Cash was about 70 years old when he released this song about reflecting on one’s life, pain, and mistakes. And it marked a unique moment in the music industry when both country fans and industrial rock fans had tears in their eyes. It’s a beautiful cover, one that truly belongs more to Cash than Trent Reznor now.

“Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. (1993)

R.E.M. was an alternative rock band best known for a more abstract style of musical magic. “Everybody Hurts” was the first song the band ever released that had an insane level of emotional depth and empathy. And they never released another song like it. And this song about emotional survival was quite a hit when it was released. “Everybody Hurts”, with its almost gospel-like sound, made it all the way to No. 7 in the UK and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to guitarist Peter Buck, “the reason the lyrics are so atypically straightforward is because it was aimed at teenagers” and meant to be an encouraging tune for apathetic youths.

“Under The Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers (1992)

When one thinks of Red Hot Chili Peppers, one doesn’t usually think of particularly deep tracks. They think about high-energy, funky alternative rock songs about California and… doing drugs, mostly. “Under The Bridge” was a sharp divergence from the band’s usual sound. This song has a lot of emotional weight to it and reflects on the feeling of loneliness and isolation that comes with the struggle of getting clean and sober. Listeners resonated with this track a lot, and “Under The Bridge” hit No. 2 on the Hot 100.

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