3 Disco Icons From the 1970s That Couldn’t Stay Relevant After the End of the Era

Disco had a serious grip on global popular music in the late 1960s through the 1970s. It was a fun time, for sure. People were dancing, the music was evolving, and some megastars of the genre emerged. For a time, at least. By the 1980s, particularly following the infamous Disco Demolition Night in 1979, disco had fallen off in a big way in the United States. And, sadly, some of the most talented disco icons and bands of the genre couldn’t survive the end of it or stay relevant. Let’s take a look at a few examples.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Village People

Nothing screams “disco” quite like The Village People. Even non-fans of disco or those who weren’t alive during the genre’s heyday know all about “YMCA”, “Macho Man”, and the group’s signature multicultural looks.

Despite being such a pop culture phenomenon, The Village People struggled to remain relevant when disco dropped in popularity. They tried a rebrand of sorts, opting for new wave stylings. They also attempted to maintain their time in the spotlight by appearing in the film Can’t Stop The Music. None of that worked on audiences, and they effectively disappeared in the post-disco era.

The Bee Gees

This trio of super-talented brothers were household names back in the 1970s. Their work on Saturday Night Fever is legendary, and songs like “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Stayin’ Alive” are still favorites today. When disco ended, though, The Bee Gees also experienced a career decline. In the 1980s, each member focused their talents on songwriting for other musicians. In recent years, though, more people have come to appreciate the band for their contributions to pop music outside of disco.

KC And The Sunshine Band

Remember KC And The Sunshine Band? This disco outfit was composed of some seriously talented icons that stayed perfectly relevant throughout the disco era. “Get Down Tonight” and “Shake Your Booty” are classics, after all. And they didn’t just put out stock disco songs, either. Much of KC And The Sunshine Band’s work touched on funk and soul, too.

Sadly, after disco experienced a sharp decline in popularity, so did KC And The Sunshine Band. Frontman Harry Wayne “KC” Casey stepped away from his band for a while. They eventually returned during the disco revival era of the 1990s, but it just wasn’t the same.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images