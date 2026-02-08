3 One-Hit Wonders From 1979 That Every 70s Teen Remembers

One-hit wonders were all the rage in 1979, especially in genres like new wave and disco. If you were a teen that year, I bet you remember these solitary hits all too well. Though, I must admit, one of these songs is a bit of a deep cut, even for 70s teens.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles

It was the first song aired by MTV. It was also one of the most iconic new wave songs of the era. And teens were into both of those things in the late 1970s. Naturally, the synth-pop jam “Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles was a smash hit among the youths.

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles was a No. 1 hit in the UK and a No. 40 hit in the US. Sadly, the band never hit the Top 40 in the US again after this particular hit.

“Pop Muzik” by M

In the same vein as “Video Killed The Radio Star”, “Pop Muzik” by M was another new wave song from the tail end of the 70s that teens definitely vibed with. Teens embraced new wave the most when it first came to be during the late 1970s, so it’s only natural that this classic would resonate with young listeners at the time.

“Pop Muzik” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in the UK and Australia. Unfortunately, M never made it to the Hot 100 again after this song hit the airwaves. The M project, formed by Robin Scott, is still active today, thankfully.

“Kiss In The Dark” by Pink Lady

Young listeners in the US have always been more likely to embrace music from other countries. That notion applies to the 70s when it comes to this disco hit from Japanese duo Pink Lady. This is one of the most underrated one-hit wonders of 1979, in my opinion. And teens definitely loved it.

“Kiss In The Dark” was quite the crossover international hit for Pink Lady back in 1979. At No. 37, it would be the duo’s only Billboard Hot 100 hit in the US. Though, across the pond in Japan, Pink Lady would be anything but a one-hit wonder. The duo has produced plenty of Top 40 hits on the Japanese charts.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns